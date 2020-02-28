Why was Martinelli not brought on earlier against Olympiacos?

Inexperience on the part of Arteta cost us the game against Olympiacos

The game against Olympiacos has been played and lost! We can only whine and cry, but we can’t change the result. I know it is very painful losing a game against a team we should be scoring loads of goals against, but then, football can be cruel at times. I have lost count of the amount of games I have lost money on, even though I was using a BetMGM bonus code, when the team with the best form at the moment loses games when luck is not on their side.

Against Olympiacos, I felt uncomfortable seeing Lacazette in the starting lineup. I felt, since Arteta was bold enough to make use of Leno not minding how Martinez would feel, and then he should have still continued with his usage of Nketiah as the center forward. Lacazette is still fighting for form, and everybody including Arteta knows this! Okay fine, I have been one of the people asking for the coach to give the French player more opportunities and time to find his form, but in a game as big as this, sentiments walk away from me, because it knows I show no sentiments regarding decisions that will give me results. He started Lacazette, no problem! But when it was obvious that Laca was not making any impact in the game, why still leave him on the pitch? I don’t get this.

Arteta is still new in this coaching job and so some mistakes are expected to be made by him, regarding getting his tactics and substitutions right. In recent games, Arteta’s substitution has not been the impactful type. I think reading of games and knowing where to tweak to make the team work again was what big coaches are known for, right?

Jose Mourinho with all his controversies has my respect for knowing how to introduce substitutes who will come and make instant impact, in the team. Yesterday against Olympiacos, Arteta’s substitutions were not the type to inspire the team! He took out Ceballos who was trying in his own little way to run things from the midfield, and brought in a Torreria he has not trusted enough to start him in recent games. Okay, let us assume he swapped Ceballos for Torreria to give the midfield a little bit of steel, then can somebody explain why Willock was brought on to the field, when it was obvious who we needed was a goal threat! What were Martinelli and Nketiah doing sitting on the bench! Who does that? Who leaves his goal threat on the bench and bring in a non-impact midfielder, when what your team needs at the moment are goals!!

Even when he brought on the Brazilian bundle of talent, it was a little too late for Martinelli to make an impact. I am forced to ask a question here please, does Arteta have any issue with Martinelli?

We are Arsenal and we are proud.