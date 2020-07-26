Why Watford believe they can cause a shock at Arsenal

Watford come to the Emirates having only won one point from their last 8 away games, and facing an Arsenal side unbeaten at home since Christmas, but as they need to get all three points to have any hope of staying up, they have to cling on to a little bit of hope ahead of the game.

To give their fans this little bit of hope, the London (ish) club have put this tweet out reminding their fans that they came to the Emirates three years ago, and this happened…..

🗓️ January 31, 2017: Arsenal 1-2 Watford Nobody gave us a chance…#ARSWAT pic.twitter.com/Ow3fRmK7TN — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) July 25, 2020

The Hornets may have won that (and I’ll never forget how shocked I was that day), but I prefer to think that was an anomaly that only happens once in a blue moon.

Let’s see how much they are celebrating this evening, shall we?