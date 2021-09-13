Why Wenger is right to propose a World Cup every two years

The ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been busy with his job with FIFA, this week being a salesman, trying to convince the World that a World Cup every two years would be a good idea if his ‘plan B’ would be to have a Euros, Copa America, AFCON, Asia Cup, every other year.

Our former manager’s selling point is that either option gives more players an opportunity to play in a major international tournament.

The Frenchman is smart enough to know there is zero point in pretending that this isn’t motivated by his employers making money, but stressed that will be reinvested into academies, increasing the chances of various nations making their debuts at the World Cup. As things stand, approx. 133 countries registered with FIFA have never played at the World Cup.

The sport’s governing body having more money could be given to various associations to improve academies.

Whether Mr Wenger would be saying this if he were a club manager or is simply being a yes man to justify his pay cheque is uncertain.

I do agree with his counter argument to those who fear this will impact the players fitness and welfare.

The 71-year-old points out that there is zero point thinking that a summer without international football means precious rest for players.

Clubs simply see it as an opportunity to fly squads around the world to sell their brand. That’s the real reason The Premier League have already rejected this idea.

Don’t fall for this myth that major Leagues in Europe are worried about the sport being over exposed. UEFA are just as guilty as FIFA when it comes to what motivates them.

If they cared about too much Football being played, why add the Nations League, why create the Conference, why expand the size of the Euros?

It’s ironic they don’t see the Champions League being every year as a problem, a competition that has been accused of stagnation.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have been trying for years to use their popularity to be a mouthpiece for the likes of Liverpool and Man City.

Yet the majority can see through this charade. Klopp wants to protect his players by asking for a fairer fixture schedule yet fails to mention the reason Liverpool are dictated what time they play at the weekend is because they have a billion-pound contract with overseas TV networks. He fails to ask J W Henry to not sign that deal so players can get their rest.

A Pep will petition for the Carabao Cup to scrap a two-legged semi-final and the FA Cup to cancel replays but then won’t question why his team are playing a friendly halfway round the globe.

Teams play weak line-ups in the Cups just to get a week off. Then during that week, they go abroad for ‘ warm weather training ‘.

Spurs and Chelsea once had prestige friendlies in Australia a week before Cup Finals

Arsenal themselves arranged a winter friendly in Dubai the year they got knocked out of the 4th round of the FA Cup.

So, if I have to watch ‘too much football’ I’d rather watch a World Cup than clubs going on tours.

FIFA making added revenue doesn’t offend me anymore than Stan Kroenke making money.

Would You Have a World Cup Every 2 Years?

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan