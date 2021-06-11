“Why would a decent player want to join that?” Pundit says players will keep rejecting Arsenal

Frank McAvennie has blasted Arsenal players for thinking too highly of themselves and he says they will keep missing out on their transfer targets.

The Gunners remain one of England’s traditional big clubs, but they have been finishing outside the top four since 2018 and finished outside the European places last season.

They want to rebuild their squad, but they have been struggling to secure their transfer targets.

They have just missed out on Emi Buendia who joined Aston Villa instead and they could be set to miss out on the signing of Odsonne Edouard, who looks to prefer a reunion with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Former West Ham man, McAvennie, says Arsenal is filled with players who think too highly of themselves and believes that they are superstars, but they are not.

He says the gap between them and England’s top teams keeps widening and why would a player want to join their sinking ship.

“Arsenal have never been that much of an attractive option to me,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“They have too many duds. They have a lot of players who think they are better than they actually are.

“Half of their team is like that. They all think they are superstars and they aren’t. Really, they aren’t even close.

“They don’t play together, they aren’t really a team. The gap is getting further between them and those top clubs.

“Why would a decent player want to join that?”