Why would Aaron Ramsey accept a move to Tottenham?

This is surely one of the most unlikely rumours that I have heard for a while, but according to the Sun, Juventus have offered Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham the chance to bring Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League.

Apparently Sarri left Ramsey out of the crunch Coppa Italia Semi final on Friday night, and as he doesn’t think Aaron is an important member of his squad the Italian giants are are looking to offload the ex-Arsenal star to cut their wage bill after the losses made during the pandemic.

Juventus just managed to get through to the Final on away goals after Ronaldo missed a penalty against AC Milan, but Ramsey was not even one of the 12 players on the subs bench, adding more fuel to the rumours of his departure, but to go to Tottenham? Seriously?

After arriving at Arsenal as a very expensive teenager, he has a long history of unfriendly North London Derbies and has said before that he would never join Arsenal’s biggest rivals.

Ramsey said that he moved to the Italian giants to win trophies, so there is also the fact that Spurs have not won anything at all for many many decades.

Can anyone really see Ramsey going anywhere near Tottenham at any time in his career?