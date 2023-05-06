Why would Arsenal even consider buying a new striker until we have given Balogun a chance?

Folarin Balogun has been fantastic on loan at Stade de Reims. The Arsenal Academy star has been so good that we can’t go a week without mentioning him. While we celebrate and adore his successes in Ligue 1, most of Reims’ opponents regard him as a number one danger man.
The 21-year-old is giving Ligue 1 defenders a run for their money, to the point that teams must sit down and strategize how to deal with Balogun before facing the Reims team.
So this weekend, Lille visits Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in a Ligue 1 match. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Lille’s coach, Paulo Fonseca, had a lot to say, and among the many things he discussed, he talked about the threat Balogun is, and his team’s plan to avoid him punishing them.
“Yes, we watched videos and worked on our defence,” he said as per 11 HDF.
“We know the movements of Balogun, who is a very good player.”
“I think we are ready to play against a striker like him.”
Although Balogun has not scored in his last three games, I am confident that his goal drought will end soon. A home game against Lille could be the ideal occasion for him to add to his 18 goals.
While Arsenal fans fantasise about buying in a new striker who other managers would caution their defence about, don’t you believe Balogun might be that striker?
Surely he has to be given an opportunity at Arsenal before we consider bringing in an expensive outsider?
Sam P
In my opinion, Balogun’s stature, pace and playing style are too similar to Jesus’ and Nketiah’s. I don’t think he can receive long passes as Haaland does
When he started as a CF against Brentford in August 2021, his hold-up play was pretty bad. Maybe he has improved that aspect now, but it’d be better to sign a more dominant CF as a backup plan
Arsenal needs an attack bully, a massive center forward that spells trouble in the opposition box.
An out and out number nine highly technical with superior aerial prowess .
If Balogun has those traits then maybe he deserves a chance
Fingers crossed that he is given a chance. Arsenal have scored enough goals this season a target man striker is not a high priority for me. We need two dynamic midfielders and a wingback.
Balogun won’t accept being behind Jesus and Nkeitah, he has already made that view, we want players who will fight for their position, the French League is far weaker than the PL, but don’t accept less than 35 million with a sell-on for at least 40 million
Can’t just expect him to come into the first team and fill the void for a top-quality out-and-out CF right away. If he works his way up and takes his opportunities well (Like EG. ESR/Saka/Martinelli/etc always did). then he’ll get a chance. No way can he be seen as the CF solution for next season though without actually doing it in the Premier League first, at least to some extent.