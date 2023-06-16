Why would Arsenal get rid of Xhaka to buy Gundogan?

Transfer window opens and Arsenal fans can prepare for the good, the bad and the sometimes ugly!

Well, my fellow Gooners the worst part of the football season is upon us finally – the transfer window has opened!

Some see it as a good thing and some not so much.

Me, I am stuck in the middle with how I feel and you will ask why, well here is my answer – I absolutely hate the “this may happen” and “this player could come or leave.” rumours.

I hate the not knowing and the false rumours and lies, especially when it is about players you like and who you have grown fond of, who could either leave the club or join up with the club.

And why do I hate it sometimes? Well because, more often than not, where Arsenal are concerned, you get so used to players and you begin to like them, then they leave and you are left disappointed.

Or when players are linked to the club and you can really begin to see that player in an Arsenal shirt, and you can really see that they would make a huge, positive impact and difference to the team, yet they join another rival team or just another team in general because Arsenal were either “never really in for them” or offered a stupid price to buy them that is just not realistic enough!

Yes, transfer windows are good for getting rid of huge salaries and deadwood and for bringing in supposed talent, experience and new blood. But what I am becoming frustrated with, especially in this current transfer window that has just opened, and what I am struggling to understand right now, is the talk of the transfer of Granit Xhaka and the possible brining in of Ilkay Gundogan.

My question to Edu and the Arsenal board is WHY?

Why would we get rid of Xhaka to buy Gundogan? Granit is 30 years old and Gundogan is 32.

Yes, Gundogan has trophies to his name and can score goals in key moments, but can’t Xhaka? He may not be a Premier League winner but he is central to our midfield, he is a leader, he is vocal and he is a key part of the team both on and off the pitch where he has finally put his difficult few years behind him and he has had the best season in an Arsenal shirt so why cash in on him when others can be sold instead? We saw how much he was missed when he did not play against Southampton, so that should give an inclination on to how he has grown in to a key part of our team no?

As an Arsenal fan I don’t want to see Xhaka leave this season, no matter who comes in, whether it be Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, both or someome else. We need Xhaka as experience and as a leader. He merged well with captain Odegaard this season and if we want to go on to win the league or compete for it at least, we need strength in depth, and Xhaka can offer that even if he doesn’t make it to the first team as much as he did this season.

To me it just does not make any sense to let Xhaka go to then get Gundogan in, but I guess we have to trust the process even if we don’t believe in some decisions that are made all of the time, hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

