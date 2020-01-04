Why would Arsenal go back for Thomas Lemar?

Every Arsenal fan knows the name of Thomas Lemar after our extensive pursuit of him back in 2017, when he was supposed to be Alexis Sanchez’s replacement until Monaco decided that they couldn’t afford to let him go.

The Monaco chief Vadim Vasilyev even admitted that Lemar wanted to leave the club for the Premier League, and revealed after the transfer window was closed: “It was not easy. Thomas wanted to go to Arsenal and to Liverpool, but we had discussions and we took a communal decision so that he could stay here,” he said.

“He is a very important player for us.

“We could not have sold him, it would have affected the entire team and the individuals.”

but was forced to wait an extra year before moving to Atletico Madrid.

Now it seems that Diego Simeone is very open to the 24 year-old leaving Madrid after admitting that he has not ‘developed his game’. The Atletico coach was quoted as saying in the Mail: “Lemar is an important player who hasn’t been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don’t have.

‘If Lemar can stay or not… we know that agents work in an exemplary way.

‘Clubs work in terms of the needs of the clubs. But, as a footballer, every time he has been available, he’s played a lot more than he hasn’t played.

‘His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn’t been able to live up to expectations.

‘Let’s hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury.’

That sounds like a clear admission that he is open to Lemar moving on, and the rumours are saying that he could even be allowed to go on loan until the summer to see how he develops, but why would we even take a chance?

In 2017 we were willing to spend a small fortune to bring him to the Emirates, but if he has still not lived “up to expectations” in La Liga, then why would we think he will do it in the Premier League?

No, this rumour makes no sense to me at all, whatever the price…