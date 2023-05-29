Why would Arsenal need another winger when we have “assist king” Trossard as backup?

Another record was broken in Arsenal’s 5-0 triumph over Wolves. We have already pointed out our record goals scored and highest points since the Invincible era.

But also no two Arsenal players have finished a season with ten assists since Santi Cazorla (14 assists) and Theo Walcott (16 assists) in 2012–13.

Bukayo Saka (11 assists) and Leandro Trossard (10 assists), who joined the club in January, have equalled that record this season. In the past, all attention was focused on who scored, but today there is some acknowledgment for those who set up others to score. Saka and Trossard’s vision, passing skill, and game awareness have contributed significantly to Arsenal’s attacking play this term.

Saka has this season been on another level; he was worthy of his brilliant goal versus Wolves. This season, he’s not only established himself as the main man at the Emirates, but also as the main man for the Three Lions. He has added to his numbers in front of goal, and if only he can get better, then Arsenal will have a superstar in him who could, at one point, vie for the Balon d’Or. I can’t imagine how brilliant he will be next season after a good break this summer.

As for Trossard, how can you not love him? Not calling him the “assist king” is a disservice. He may not have scored against the Wolves, but with his contributions (2 assists), he was stupendous in that game.

Next season, much is expected of Trossard, as Fabrizio Romano recently revealed on Here We Go Podcast: “From what I hear, they are very happy with Trossard, for example. Many times I see players linked in that position, but they are happy with Trossard. They are convinced he is a player who can help a lot next season with Champions League football. At the moment, they’re not that obsessed with strikers.”

Why would we need another winger when we have Trossard in reserve. Not to mention Nketiah and also the returning Balogun next season?

Darren N

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

