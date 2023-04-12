Why would Arsenal sell Kieran Tierney?

Oleksandr Zinchenko joined Arsenal last summer and has been a revelation for the Gunners. His technical genius has changed the dynamics of Arsenal’s style of play. The Ukrainian sensation has beaten Kieran Tierney as Arteta’s primary left back, starting 22 of the 23 games in which he has been available. Tierney’s decreased playing time has fueled talks that he will be on the move in the summer. Interestingly, Lauren, an ex-Arsenal player who was a member of the Invincibles team, does not comprehend why Arsenal would let Tierney go, or why Tierney would want to leave Arsenal. The Arsenal great asked this question in an interview with the Sporting Post.

“I don’t see why (Tierney) should go. If Arsenal don’t need the money, why would you sell him?” Lauren asked.

“He’s a very good player. We saw it against Spain in the recent international for Scotland, and he played very well.

“He understands the ideas of Arteta now—rather than being in the wide areas, tucking inside and being like another midfield player, receiving the ball from the centre-backs and then starting the moves from there.

“You need everyone, and you need Kieran to be in the squad. You never know from now; anything can happen with injuries, and he needs to be focused and to play the way he is being asked by Arteta.

“For next year, it depends on what he wants. If he wants to be in a team week in and week out, then it’s his decision.