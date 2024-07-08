Why would Arsenal sell Kiwior? He can’t be called a ‘deadwood’ surely?

Why I think letting Kiwior go would be a mistake

Arsenal like every the club in the summer transfer window are trying to decide who they should and should and shouldn’t be selling this summer and of course lots of names and rumours are flying around keeping us all on our toes, but today a new name has come up. That’s 24-year-old Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, a name that I wasn’t particularly expecting to hear this off season, but after reports from ‘Mail Sport’ have suggested that Arsenal would be open to selling the young defender this summer, I seems more likely than I’d once thought.

Arsenal have been reported to be actively trying to get the signature of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna Fc and with the deal looking imminent, apparently Arsenal is now open to selling Kiwior if a good enough offer was to come in. There are also reports coming out of Italy that Inter Milan and Napoli could both be interested in the young defender’s signature or even a loan move.

Personally, I think it would be a big mistake to let Kiwior go. He’s still very young but has a lot of promise. I understand that bringing in another defender would mean we need to clear some of the deadwood, but Kiwior isn’t what I’d consider as deadwood. Last season when we were in trouble at left back when both Zinchenko and Tomiyasu picked up injuries and were forced to sit on the sidelines for weeks, Kiwior stepped up and brought a lot to the team when he needed to.

Before both injuries Kiwior had hardly got a chance and wasn’t expected to come in and be ready and match fit, but he did. I think he brings something different to our defensive set up and although were bringing in another defender, I think I’d rather see the back of Zinchenko then I would Kiwior, only because I think he’s got a lot more potential, and Zinchenko hasn’t looked at his best for a while now.

With Tomiyasu signing a new contract he’s set to stay and Timber being able to play along the entire backline, it gives us multiple options and Kiwior might not get the game time he would want and then I’d understand why he would want to leave, for his own benefit, but it comes down to the club’s decision, I think we would regret selling him. He never complains, he puts 100% on the pitch and he only seems to get better and better the more he plays.

Of course, it will be up to Arteta and if a good enough offer comes in, it will be hard to say no, but I think we could regret letting him go after seeing his potential last season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.