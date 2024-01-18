Why would Arsenal target another centre-back when we have more pressing needs

Many media outlets have reported that Arsenal are looking into the possibility of signing Jarred Branthwaite from Everton this January or even in the summer. The 21-year-old defender has looked in great form this year and has been attracting a lot of interest from big clubs, including Arsenal.

Man United, Real Madrid and Newcastle are also among the clubs reportedly looking into the defender, with Branthwaite working under Ancelotti when he managed at Everton and could be an option for Madrid also.

Arsenal are said to be big admirers of Branthwaite and have been looking at bringing him in to bolster our backline. Branthwaite has had a tough season but has been working really well under Sean Dyche and has made the Everton backline hard to penetrate. The 21-year-old could be a perfect fit for the Arsenal backline but I question whether we actually need another centre-back.

Since returning from loan at PSV, Branthwaite has been in great form and the loan move looked to do him a lot of good for his game, giving him a bit more experience and proved that he deserves to be starting matches wherever he is.

We’re looking at around a considerable fee being asked from Everton, with them looking likely to be charged with another FFP breach. If they do sell, it feels like it’s only because they would have to and if were smart we could weasel our way into a better deal and try take advantage of the situation. Everton look like they’re going to have to shift out some big name players if they want to sort out their FFP problems.

It doesn’t look like a deal that could be done in January and I think clubs are planning for the summer with him, but with all the problems surrounding their club, you never know what can happen. Reports are saying we’re looking at around 100M and with transfer prices going up year by year, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise but is it really worth breaking the bank for another defender when were got Timber recovering in the background.

Personally I think this rumour is a bit farfetched, especially as Gabriel and Saliba are an excellent partnership, so why would we pay such a large sum for for a defender likely to be on the bench most of the time. And if we have that much to spend, I can think of more pressing needs to spend it on, can’t you?

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

