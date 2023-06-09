Why would Arsenal want Kai Havertz when we have Balogun coming back?

Arsenal has a history of acquiring players from Chelsea, most recently Jorginho. Might Kai Havertz be the next buy from Stamford Bridge, and might he come to Arsenal and replace Gabriel Jesus as the club’s main man in attack?

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Havertz is very likely to be leaving, but I have no idea where the links with Arsenal have come from. In fact, right now, he could be easily linked with any club in the world….

Fair to say Chelsea and Kai Havertz are on same page. Club prepared to let him leave — while Havertz is open to trying new chapter elsewhere. 🔵 #CFC Chelsea hope for more clubs to join the race in the next days after Real Madrid interest registered last week. pic.twitter.com/u9o549LUFG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

Though we have yet to receive a clear idea of who Arteta wants for his attack, there has always been speculation that Arteta would entertain a move for another goal source. Havertz has emerged as this alternative goal source, but it’s unclear what drew Arsenal to him in the first place.

The German has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, scoring only 19 goals in 91 games. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think Havertz will help Arsenal; instead, the Gunners should let him go to Real Madrid, who have also been linked with his swoop.

Chelsea may want to take £50 million or more from his sale, so why should Arsenal spend that to get another technical player when they already have Jesus performing what Havertz would do if he joined? If Arteta is going to recruit a striker, he needs a sharp goalscorer, and there aren’t many out there right now, which is why I think the Arsenal attack would be better off with Balogun, who has proven his credentials in front of goal, than with Kai Havertz.

Allow Balogun to stay, then cash in on him in 2024 and make buying a top striker a must.

Daniel O

