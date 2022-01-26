Why would Arteta go to Man City when he’s on easy street at Arsenal?

Yesterday I wrote an article about why Arsenal shouldn’t rush in extending Mikel Arteta’s contract. They certainly shouldn’t be dictated to by the business going on at other clubs.

It’s only correct though that we consider things from our manager’s point of view.

If Man City truly view him as Pep Guardiola’s natural replacement (and it’s fair to question how credible that is) then on the surface it seems like a no-brainer.

A club he knows, relationships already existing, an unlimited budget to spend and an employer who demands you win trophies.

The assumption is he will be the latest man who uses the Gunners as a stepping stone to Manchester.

Yet, while I argue he’s not the very best we can get, we are the best job he will ever have.

The Spaniard is a smart man, more cerebral than he gets credit for. He knows what the fans want to hear, he understands hiding behind building youth gives him time, he will discard a player if it keeps the owners happy because the wage bill is being slashed.

He equally knows he gets away with things in North London that he never would if he returned to the Etihad. At the Emirates it seems not to matter where in the League he finishes, the Kroenke Family are content to make money off Arsenal just being a brand.

At Man City on the other hand you’re expected to win the title, and if not, your job would be on the line. Ask Mancini who woke up the morning of a Cup Final to find out he was being sacked regardless of the result. That was his thanks for lifting the Prem the year before.

Ask Pellegrini forced out the same season he was still winning silverware.

Sheikh Mansour would be able to offer a higher wage then Silent Stan, but that’s if you view your career in the short term.

A Rafa Benitez for example picks work based on knowing worst case scenario he gets a huge pay off.

Arteta is not 61, he’s 39.

If he wants to coach for a long time, then he needs to consider what place of work offers him longevity.

Part of succeeding is knowing your own limitations. Knowing that at the Champions, you can’t get away with barking on the touchline trying to micromanage world class talent.

Sensing that your tactics have to be more than aimlessly crossing the ball into the box.

Not having a fanbase manipulated into thinking that 8th Is progression.

A couple of years at City makes you wealthier, but your shortcomings get exposed and it’s most likely your last two years working at the highest level.

In his current role Arteta has lasted nearly three years despite for consecutive seasons our worst League position in quarter of a century.

Even a failure to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years is enough to apparently get him a new contract. Some Gooners now call 6th place a success.

So why go to City for two years and get sacked when you can get reasonably paid at a club with far less demands and pressure and be employed for a lengthy period?

The juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

Dan