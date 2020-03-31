Why would Barcelona or Arsenal need to cut players wages?

All Football Staff Should Be Paid? by Dan Smith

As we continue to wonder how long this lockdown will continue and how it will affect football, clubs are starting to ask their players to take wage cuts so other staff can be paid.

Apparently, Barcelona have convinced Messi and friends to take a 70 per cent reduction in salary.

It’s very noble of anyone to volunteer to do this, so don’t read this as me attacking people that are helping cover the cost of the less fortunate, I’m more asking why are Barca putting their talent in a position where they have to make such a gesture?

I’m proud to say that from day one Arsenal went public with the news that they will carry on paying all their matchday and non-matchday casual workers while this virus keeps people in isolation.

Yes, like the rest of the Premiership they will take a financial hit but it’s disrespectful to the rest of the world to make out they might struggle.

I live in a tiny village where local companies have only just recovered from the floods in the UK. With this so soon afterwards, the average owner could be in serious danger of closing down their business.

So, no I don’t feel sorry for the Spanish Champions, the richest side in the universe by the way, who just recorded a record revenue of 741.1 million. Maybe that won’t be as big next year. Maybe in the summer they will have to resist forking out 80 million on one player. Yet when the game resumes and it will, clubs will go back to TV contracts, merchandise and match day revenue worth millions. Your corner shop, hairdressers, bars and cafes have no such guarantees.

The likes of the Arsenal and Man United accept they will lose income by having outgoings without the usual figures coming in. Yet they are not immune to anyone else, people will suffer in the next few months, some more than others.

Yet like the owner of Costa wouldn’t expect his line managers to give their money to their staff, it would be crazy of Stan Kroenke to ask Ozil to give up thousands while he sits on billions. If they really needed to account for their payroll, sell a squad player for 5 million, that will more then cover the cost of Maggie the tea lady and Dave the steward.

If those at the Nou Camp get their way they would save Barcelona approx. 21 million a month, that’s 6 million if you just considered their 3 highest paid stars.

Now I haven’t got contracts in front of me, but something tells me you don’t need 21 million sums to cover the cost of your groundsmen or those who work in the club shop.

So, here’s a question, where does the change from 21 million go? Will they use this as an opportunity to lower match tickets? Maybe not charge as much for shirts? With all the money the Spaniards will save, it will go back into their bank accounts.

It’s not any of the Catalan’s fault that their employers are not paying the staff, but there are better gestures then simply saving the richest club on the planet a few euros.

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs for example are letting NHS workers stay in their hotels for free. Toby Alderweireld is giving out tablets out of his own pocket so families can contact each other. These are the deeds that need celebrating.

Trust me in a year’s time your Arsenals and your Barcelonas will be okay. The family run bakery around the corner won’t be. Worse case though Barca, you could always sell Messi.

That will fund you for this ‘hard time’ you’re having at the moment…

Be kind in the comments

Dan Smith