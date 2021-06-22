“Why would he move to a Premier League side who is not even in Europe?” Arsenal tipped to miss out on transfer target

Kevin Campbell isn’t convinced that Rangers’ left-back, Borna Barisic will move to the Emirates this summer.

The Croatian has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal after his fine form for the Scottish champions last season.

He helped them win their league unbeaten and has caught the attention of some teams across the border.

The Gunners want to sign a new left-back to deputise for Kieran Tierney and they see Barisic as a fine option.

However, Mikel Arteta’s club didn’t finish in the European places last season, while Rangers will play Champions League football in the next campaign.

Campbell believes strongly that Barisic would rather remain with Steven Gerrard’s side than make a move to an EPL club that isn’t playing in Europe.

Campbell said to Football Insider: “I’ll be honest with you, I’m not too sure if he will come down to the Premier League this summer.

“When you consider he is playing in the Champions League at Rangers, why would he move to a Premier League side who is not even in Europe? The Champions League is a big draw. He will be looking forward to that campaign.

“I think if he is going to move on it will be in a year’s time.

“Barisic will not want to come to Arsenal if he is going to sit on the bench behind Tierney. I think they are going to have to look elsewhere.”

Arsenal has to rebuild their squad this summer and a lack of European football would make it hard.

However, they could convince Barisic to make the move by significantly increasing his current wages.