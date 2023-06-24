“Why would he want to play for Arsenal?” David James discusses Rice transfer dilemma

Former Premier League goalkeeper David James has weighed in on Declan Rice’s potential transfer dilemma, as both Arsenal and Manchester City compete for his signature.

Arsenal has faced difficulties in securing Rice’s transfer, but they remain confident that he will eventually choose to join their club.

The entry of City into the race poses a challenge for Arsenal. The financial resources and star-studded squad of the Citizens make them a formidable competitor in the pursuit of the English midfielder.

While Rice may face a tough decision, James seems to suggest that it would be an easy choice to reject Arsenal in favour of Manchester City.

He tells Football Daily:

“Declan Rice is top-drawer and Man City are the best team in Europe, probably going to be the best team in the world in a few months after they win the World Club Championship and if Declan Rice is part of that its because he deserves to be so all the best to him if it happens.

“Why would he want to play for Arsenal? One team’s a European, FA Cup, Premier League champions, the other is none.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice will have a big decision to make in deciding between Arsenal and Man City.

Both clubs are top sides in England and he might move to the Etihad, considering they are almost assured of winning trophies.

We need to act fast and meet West Ham’s demands, so we can seal the deal and add the former Chelsea trainee to our squad.

