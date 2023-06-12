Why would Kieran Tierney leave Arsenal to sit on the bench at Newcastle United?

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s resurgence at Arsenal left-back has left Tierney struggling for game time. The Scottish international is keen on a move away from the Emirates.

But between leaving Arsenal and joining Newcastle, it would seem he would be better off staying at the Emirates than moving to St. James Park right now.

The ex-Newcastle star Dietmar Hamman argues that the Newcastle left-back position is already in safe hands, with Dan Burn doing an excellent job there, and he doesn’t feel Eddie Howe will want to switch things up there.

“Dan Burn has played very well at left-back,” said Hamman, speaking to Casinos En Lign as quoted by Football Scotland. “If Kieran Tierney was to go to Newcastle United because he’s a part-time player at Arsenal, would it be any different at Newcastle? The defence and back four have been sensational this season. I can understand why Eddie Howe would want him because he’s a very good player to have in your squad, but it remains to be seen if he’s happy to stay as second choice behind Burn.

“Burn is doing a fantastic job at left back, especially for someone of his height. You have to have him in the team because he guarantees goals and defending in set pieces; it would be mighty tough for Tierney to get in the team.”

Many Gooners are okay with the fact that Tierney will leave. But if he is to join Newcastle, he should be given assurances over his playing time; why go from being a number 2 at Arsenal, who are up for a bright future, to being a number 2 at Newcastle?

Maybe there is a chance Tierney could stay at Arsenal next season, if a better offer doesn’t come in?

