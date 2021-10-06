Why would Raheem Sterling even think about joining Arsenal?

Sterling again? by Dan Smith

Every International break, the press have nothing to write about so they come up with rumours linking Raheem Sterling to Arsenal.

That forces me every international break to try and educate younger gooners, so they don’t end up disappointed.

Quite simply, why would Sterling walk away from Man City to play for the worst Gunners squad in the Prem era?

It’s irresponsible to report that a 26-year-old nearing his peak powers, having won major trophies at the Etihad and working with one of the greatest managers of all time, would prefer to play at the Emirates, with zero European Football and looking as far away from being Champions than since they last were.

Even if he feels he’s not playing enough in Manchester, you would rather fight for your place at one of the best teams in the world, compared to starting every week for a team who finished in their lowest position in a quarter of a century.

Yes, the midfielder credits Arteta for tactically getting the best out of him when our coach was Pep Guardiola’s assistant. Arsenal also have the resources to match his current salary but there needs to be more than that to tempt the winger. It takes a certain mentality to tolerate the pressure that would be on him to be a big fish in a small pond.

If our owner had any ambition, Josh Kroenke would fly over from America and personally ensure this deal gets done. It would be that big a signing for us, a capture that would encourage others to move to North London.

Business-wise, bringing in a high-profile England player would also guarantee lucrative sponsorship endorsements.

Stan Kroenke would have to sell to Sterling saying that he could be the face of a new Arsenal. Living in the Capital, world class training facilities, a 60,000 stadium, the history, great youngsters ……it’s not impossible to sell the Gunners as a viable project.

Unfortunately, very few believe the Kroenke Family have that desire to take us to the next step. Hence why we are regressing under their watch.

Most Gooners would laugh if an Everton or Spurs fan predicted Sterling would jump ship from the Champions for them.

A scenario where he joins us is the same, just some in our fanbase don’t want to admit that’s where we are at.

Gone are the days where some of our fanbase verbally abused Arsene Wenger for ‘only’ finishing in the top 4. You could no longer guarantee our place in the top 6.

Reading comments after the Brighton game, we have supporters who now think 6th would be a success?

Which one is it?

A 0-0 draw at the Amex is a good result – or we are a big enough club to attract Raheem Sterling?

It can’t be both?

It’s lazy journalism to even come up with this speculation when in 2017 the man himself said he wouldn’t want to return to London as being near his friends would be a distraction. In that same interview he said he had a desire to one day play abroad.

Having won every domestic trophy available to him, now would be the time to try his chances outside the UK.

PSG could be looking for someone to replace Mbappe in the summer. That ticks off the boxes in terms of he would get a pay rise, win more medals and remain with realistic chances of winning the Champions League.

Why Sterling will be so converted is at a time when so many clubs don’t want to overspend due to Covid (outside of England anyway) his contract status means there is a chance to pick up a talent for a reduced fee.

This time next year City will be forced to either sell or lose an asset for nothing in 2023.

While City are one of the few clubs who can afford to let a player run down his deal, they are still run by businessmen who won’t want a resource to lose value.

In other words, if in 12 months’ time the asking price is 40-60 million, a Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus or Inter Milan will find the money because the opportunity is too good to turn down

Only those who think he will come to Arsenal are those in denial of how far we have fallen and how far we have to go to get back to our previous levels.

I don’t know what’s more deluded.

Gooners saying Sterling wants to join us or even suggesting we have players who, maybe, Pep would like in exchange?

Only when we admit we have a problem will we find a solution

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan