Why would Real Madrid turn down a chance to sign Saliba in a swap deal?

Who would have thought Real Madrid would let the chance to sign William Saliba slip just like that? According to fresh reports from Spain, that may well be the case.

Swap deal chatter dismissed by Madrid

While Madrid’s long-standing interest in Saliba is well documented, they are, per Football365, not interested in acquiring the Frenchman through a proposed swap deal with Arsenal.

With Arsenal strongly linked to Rodrygo, and Real Madrid valuing the Brazilian at over £70 million despite his inconsistent place under Xabi Alonso, the Gunners were reportedly open to a player exchange involving Saliba. However, the Spanish giants are not convinced by the idea.

Madrid reportedly believe Rodrygo holds a higher transfer value than Saliba, particularly given the defender has just two years left on his current deal. They also feel his value could decline further if he fails to agree a renewal this summer.

Saliba’s renewal more likely than Bernabéu switch

Can we genuinely trust that a Rodrygo-Saliba swap has been proposed? It seems unlikely. Saliba is widely seen as a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s long-term project.

According to le10sport, Arsenal have made the defender a “very attractive offer” that could make him one of the highest-paid players at the club. They are said to be expecting a “quick” response.

While it is true that a move to the Santiago Bernabéu has been mentioned as a dream for the Arsenal number 12, all indications suggest he is more likely to remain in North London.

This rumour also arrives on the heels of Real Madrid being open to a potential Rodrygo swap deal involving PSG’s Vitinha. With Madrid’s forward line now packed, featuring Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Arda Güler and Franco Mastantuono, some might argue that Arsenal offering Saliba in exchange for Rodrygo would be a generous move, possibly a win-win.

But in reality, Arsenal are highly unlikely to let go of one of their most pivotal defensive assets.

What do you think, Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…