Why would the players back Ozil over Arteta? (Opinion)

Recent reports seem to claim that Arsenal’s players are in support of Mesut Ozil, but it is only Mikel Arteta’s decisions which matter.

Since Ozil was no longer declared important enough to be part of the Arsenal squad this season, there have been a number of fans, legends and pundits backing him and declaring that the decisions from the club and Arteta was the wrong one.

Arteta doesn’t seem to be fazed by all of the negativity towards him and his decision, and has repeatedly stated: “That’s just a football decision that my conscious is really calm. I’ve been really fair with him, my level of communication with him has been really high. I am sad that I have to leave three players out of this list which is never pleasant. I have to say that I try to look everybody in the eye and be comfortable with it. With Mesut I have this feeling because I was being very straightforward since I arrived at this club.”

In contrast to Arteta’s decision though the Daily Star has reported that Mesut Ozil has the full backing of the Arsenal dressing room!

Speaking ahead of last week’s Europa League game in Austria, Ainsley Maitland-Niles said that the whole of the dressing room backs Ozil after he was snubbed from both the Premier League and the Europa League teams, stating:

“The club’s behind Mesut, we’re a team, that’s always going to be the case until Mesut decides to make his decision and what he wants to do. When we get back to the training ground we can talk about if he wants to go by as a team and when we do finish the game and the three points are secured, then we can focus on going back to the training ground and solving the situation as a team.”

As nice as it is to see the dressing room behind Ozil as it shows togetherness and it shows how strong the boys are as a team and as a family. Ultimately, the support from the dressing room won’t be bringing Ozil back into the line-up will it…

Shenel Osman