Why would the players back Ozil over Arteta? (Opinion)

Recent reports seem to claim that Arsenal’s players are in support of Mesut Ozil, but it is only Mikel Arteta’s decisions which matter.
Since Ozil was no longer declared important enough to be part of the Arsenal squad this season, there have been a number of fans, legends and pundits backing him and declaring that the decisions from the club and Arteta was the wrong one.
Arteta doesn’t seem to be fazed by all of the negativity towards him and his decision, and has repeatedly stated: “That’s just a football decision that my conscious is really calm. I’ve been really fair with him, my level of communication with him has been really high. I am sad that I have to leave three players out of this list which is never pleasant. I have to say that I try to look everybody in the eye and be comfortable with it. With Mesut I have this feeling because I was being very straightforward since I arrived at this club.”
In contrast to Arteta’s decision though the Daily Star has reported that Mesut Ozil has the full backing of the Arsenal dressing room!
Speaking ahead of last week’s Europa League game in Austria, Ainsley Maitland-Niles said that the whole of the dressing room backs Ozil after he was snubbed from both the Premier League and the Europa League teams, stating:
“The club’s behind Mesut, we’re a team, that’s always going to be the case until Mesut decides to make his decision and what he wants to do. When we get back to the training ground we can talk about if he wants to go by as a team and when we do finish the game and the three points are secured, then we can focus on going back to the training ground and solving the situation as a team.”
As nice as it is to see the dressing room behind Ozil as it shows togetherness and it shows how strong the boys are as a team and as a family. Ultimately, the support from the dressing room won’t be bringing Ozil back into the line-up will it…
MA claims that he failed not being able to help Ozil. Apparently he failed for not helping Willian, Ceballos, Lacazette, Auba, Peppe and qall those that are not starting beginning with EMA because they are not producing. He needs to admit his failure so we can believe him.
I really don’t know what some of you are going to do with yourselves once your cult hero Ozil is finally let go at the end of the season.
You lot are in so much self denial when it comes to Ozil. Self delusion too.
The guy has had more than enough time, chance after chance for 7 seasons and he has been average, underwhelming or poor the majority of the time.
Average for the majority of Wengers time.
Absolutely poor under Emery.
Absolutely poor under Ljumberg.
Very poor under Arteta.
I have never seen an average player that has been given so much time and chances for 7 years. Can’t blame anyone but himself.
Wenger cuddled him but under any other manager in that time Ozil would have been gotten rid of long before 2017.
Time to accept that ozil has been found wanting and exposed as an overrated and overhyped player at Arsenal. Self denials ain’t gonna help.
Time to let it go and accept reality.
So you can bash Ozil or worship MA all you want but your blind support for a coach who is underperforming or players who are not producing shows hypocrisy if not disingenuousness at its peak. In other words, you are contradicting your own argument.
Your and other fans point of view about ozil does not matter. Do you think if you say he is over rated then he become over rated ?? He has had a glittering career, won most of the trophies that can be won on the biggest stage, has played for prestigious clubs and his career stats show that all Ozil haters are delusional as hell. Your so called talented youngsters won’t even make it to quarter of his stats in their career. This is the difference inajve been pointing out between bug club / pure football loving fans then small club mentality and rugby playing style fans, when ozil was at Madrid he was loved by fans and they did not want him to go bec they understood what sort of talented player he is and how he can contribute to their beautiful football but some of Arsenal fans don’t like him bec they like work horses, if it was up to these fans they will play 11 James milner in team and play negative Tony pulis type football.
Well I am sure we all want Arteta to do well and are hoping he will up his managerial game. He is directing how they play and is responsible for the style. I do have a problem with how he get’s rid of players though…..like cutting them out with the Sword of Damocles. He just cut’s them out and discards them. Watching Guendouzi, Torreira, Socratis, Ozil and worst of all William Saliba being severed from the squad is a bit alarming because they are better than 50% of our squad. I want Arteta to be Arsenal’s redeemer but he has done some quite off piste things.
While Ozil’s decision is highly questionable, how about AMN? How can he explain that?
I said it many times. MA has too much confidence in his coaching. The best thing that can happen to him are few unexpected losses to bring him down to earth.
Surely we’ll see Ainsley tomorrow?
There is nothing wrong whatsoever in AMN sticking up for his team mate. It would be a bit rum if he didn’t
That also could be why AMA is on the bench.
AMN sorry
Maybe the players realise it’s not for footballing reasons and their chances of winning are being hurt
If I’m Auba and I’m not getting service and I look on the bench and what lack of options we have
I would ask why is Ozil at home ?
It is head-scratching!!
Of course they have to show a bit of support.
At the moment I couldn’t care what our Pampered primadonna players cry about. All we want is for them to start earning their wages. We have players that have been here for more than 5 seasons and have been underperforming.
I don’t want to hear their constant moaning and whining but instead they should top embarrasing us in the league seasom after season.
They think they are so important and should be treated like kings but then fail to perform.
The world does not revolve around you.
I think that is what Mikel is trying to make them do but it seems he is overdoing it.
The world does not revolve around the coach either. When all the players are underperforming, one should look at the coach. Wanting him to succeed and giving him carte blanche for making bonehead decisions is not healthy.
In my opinion he hasn’t found his formula yet but he will for sure.
@H.Hero …hahaha😂🤣😂…you invented a new excuse today. I have been saying Fri some time MA fan boys are very creative, everytime they come out with a new excuse. He was incharge of the team for half a season then started this new campaign as well which is well into 2 months now?? Had his own transfer window and brought his own players (not cheap ones but we’ll established ones), club managed to keep hold of our top goal scorer as well and still you think he is missing his formula? While others teams around us in who were in same termoil or worse situation keep racking up the performances…by your theory poor UE was not blame as well because he like all the other sacked managers never found their formula.
I like Unay and it is my opinion he is miles better coach than Mikel. He was fired not because he is a bad coach but because he lost the dressing room. Couldn’t handle the pressure and made one bad decision after another. Had the board stood firm with Unay against players power like they do now with Mikel I believe Unay would’ve to taken us to the very top.
I have my opinions and pick a side like everyone else when these individuals are discussed but I am neither a fan of Mikel nor Mesut, I am Arsenal fan and Mikel is the manager. The least I can do is give him my full support because when Mikel lose Arsenal lose and when Mikel win Arsenal win. I want Arsenal to win.
There is no harm in giving him time to prove himself. He deserve that 1 hour before being excommunicado.
Agree to some extent with you H.Hero, but I point is football like any other profession is result driven. No matter how hard you work but if you fail to produce resutl no one would keep you in real world. I don’t want the club to sack MA tomorrow but I want the club and fans out him under some pressure instead of giving him get out of jail card everytime. I always say if you wan to compare then always look at clubs above you if you wan to reach their level. Zizu won so many trophies with Madrid but when he started to lose some games this year not a lot 2 game in a row he started to feel the pressure from club and fans. I am not saying we should behave exactly in same manner but we need to have ambition. Not the low level of expectation we have at the moment. Where I have seen fans content with defeats to bigger clubs and poor football displays. We want to be bigger club again we need to keep pushing and setting the bar high not lower.
I strongly believe given a run of games Saka and Smith-Rowe, either of them can perform better than Ozil in his AM position.
If I were Arteta I will try this selection tomorrow.
Willian, Lacazette, Niles,
Smith-Rowe,
Xhaka, Elneny,
Kolasinac, Gabriel, Mustafi, Cedric,
Runarsson.
I like that line up, SJ – ESR 😊.However, I’m hoping to see Nelson, as he seems to have fallen off the radar!
It is unbelievable the lengths our media will go to cause conflict and division within our fans.
As SueP correctly says, offering support to another player is both commendable and unsurprising – wouldn’t we all do the same?
That doesn’t mean the players are backing MO against MA – has everyone already forgotten what AMN said about Mikel and how he persuaded him to stay at the club?
