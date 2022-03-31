Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has claims that targets would easily choose his former side over Arsenal if given the option.

The 35 year-old actually came through the Gunners academy, but eventually left to join Spurs academy at the age of 16 after failing to prove his worth amongst our youngsters, and he eventually enjoyed loan spells with Chesterfield and Millwall before getting his chance in the first-team.

After a rather tame career which somewhat proved our coaches right in letting him go, you see why he would side with the white side of north London (instead of those who deemed him not good enough), but you can decide for yourself whether there is any reality to any of his comments.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT to Jason Cundy, O’Hara said: “If it’s Tottenham or Arsenal you’re going Tottenham.

“Over Arsenal because one: Tottenham have got an incredible stadium, better stadium, best stadium in the world. Best training ground in the world, one of.

“One of the best managers in the world. Best striker in the world [Harry Kane]. One of the best left wingers in the world [Heung-min Son].”

I’m not sure about you, but I don’t think I’ve heard more bias from a pundit in some time. Arsenal are fourth, have the most exciting set of young players in the division at present, and have the youngest manager, yet we are showing much more consistency and making more impressions than Antonio Conte is at present.

I struggle to believe that any serious player would choose Tottenham over us if given the choice, but our scouting team is well ahead of some of our rivals and have shown that they can find exactly what the team needs irrespective of how highly they are rated in their current roles. Time and time again we have been wowed by just how well the scouting department has done, none moreso than Ramsdale’s immediate impact this term, and for this reason I don’t believe we are likely to be in the market for the same players, but if we was, it would be a no-brainer.

Tottenham will forever be in our shadows. They must just struggle to see in the dark…

Patrick