Why wouldn’t Arteta keep Balogun at Arsenal next season?

According to the ex-USA international Alexi Lalas and David Mosse on the State of the Union Podcast, Mikel Arteta should bring back Folarin Balogun and use his goal-scoring ability next season. With the youngster’s outstanding season on loan in France and the uncertainty surrounding his future, everybody in America is very keen on following him now that he has sworn allegiance to the USA.

What have the two got to say about the Arsenal forward?

Lalas believes the USMNT striker can be an ideal striking option for Arteta, with the Gunners competing in a number of categories next season. Lallas says, “This is an incredible team that is still very young and is only going to get better.

“But if you’re Arsenal and you’re going to be fighting on multiple fronts over there, why wouldn’t you bring him [Folarin Balogun] back?

“Why wouldn’t you have him as part of Arsenal going forward in the next season?”

In response to Lalas’ claims, Mosse says that for him, he feels the forward should stay as he is better than Nketiah, and although Jesus is quality leading the attack, Balogun is a better goalscorer than the Arsenal No. 9.

He insists that Brazilian will continue as the first pick in attack and that Balogun will be given a chance whenever the Brazilian is out of form (is he insinuating Nketiah should be the one leaving?).

Mosse says, “I agree; I think he’s clearly better than [Eddie] Nketiah, and even while I think Gabriel Jesus with his all-round talents should be the starter, Balogun has displayed the potential to be a better goal scorer than Gabriel Jesus.

“He’d be a great option to have when Jesus goes on one of his goalscoring droughts; he’s a guy you can throw in.”

In 36 games for Stade de Reims, Balogun had 20 goals and 2 assists. If he were to stay at Arsenal next season, do you see him as a reliable source for Arteta in the Premier League?

Darren N

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…