Wiegman convinced England will be “fit, fresh and ready” in time for the Women’s World Cup

There is no doubt that Sarina Wiegman is a Serial Winner. There’s a lot to say about her remarkable career, but let’s imagine her journey to assisting the Lionesses in lifting the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

It is worth noting how, while coaching her Netherlands national team in 2017, she helped the Dutch to lift the EUROS before guiding the same team to the World Cup final two years later, though losing 2-0 to the US.

After that, England had an opportunity to get her on board in 2020; they did so, and what a signing she was, as she led them to a Euros victory last year.

The England Lionesses finally cracked European football with her winning the Euros. With that win and the Finalissima a few months ago, not to mention the Lionesses qualifying for this year’s World Cup, after winning 10 of the qualification games and not surrendering a goal while scoring 80, they are expected to fight for the World Cup.

Wiegman certainly feels they can as she attempts to follow up her Euros victory with the World Cup.

“We learned a lot of positive lessons about how to get the players fit, fresh, and ready from the Euro last summer,” Wiegman said, “and we know what we have to do to make sure we hit the ground running in the right way when the tournament starts.”

Unfortunately, if the Lionesses are to win the World Cup, some key players who helped them win the Euros will be missing. Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, as well as Chelsea’s Fran Kirby are out due to injuries. Gooners will nonetheless be praying for Lotte Wubben Moy to return with a World Cup champions medal.

England & Arsenal legend Rachel Yankey believes the Lionesses can still win the Women’s World Cup despite losing Mead, Williamson and Kirby.

The Lionesses are in Group D and will play Haiti on July 22nd, Denmark on July 28th, and China on August 1st.

Come on you England Women!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….