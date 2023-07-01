Wigan agrees on a deal to sign Arsenal youngster after his release

After being released by Arsenal, young player Matt Smith has found a new opportunity at Wigan, a former Premier League club.

Smith, who emerged from the Arsenal academy, was unable to secure a place in their first team, prompting him to seek opportunities elsewhere to further his career.

According to Football Insider, Wigan had been monitoring Smith’s situation, waiting for his contract with Arsenal to expire. As soon as it did, they wasted no time in offering him a contract to join their club as a free agent.

Having been at Arsenal since the age of seven, Smith progressed through the various age groups and even made the first-team bench on several occasions last season, which was seen as a positive sign of his development. However, he was not offered a new contract at the Emirates.

Now, at 22 years old, Smith aims to continue his career in the lower leagues of English football, hoping to make strides and establish himself at Wigan.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have several youngsters coming through the ranks at the club, but only a few of them will make it to the first team.

Smith was really close, but he does not have enough quality to play for our first team at the moment.

The move to Wigan will help him get the first-team chances to keep developing well.

