Wigan coach wants his team to be motivated by fear of Arsenal

Arsenal face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup this weekend, with expectations firmly in favour of the Gunners. Given the contrasting circumstances of the two clubs, it is understandable that the Latics may approach the fixture with apprehension. Arsenal sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, while Wigan continue to struggle in League One.

Despite the disparity, Wigan will be determined to avoid defeat and may draw inspiration from the occasion. Encounters against elite opposition can often galvanise players, particularly in a competition as historic and unpredictable as the FA Cup. Arsenal are fully aware that lower league sides have the capacity to produce surprises, and they must guard against complacency.

Arsenal’s Focus on the Bigger Picture

Arsenal’s ambitions extend beyond this tie. Over the coming months, they have the opportunity to compete for multiple trophies. However, sustained success requires a disciplined approach, taking each match as it comes. This fixture represents a must-win encounter if they are to maintain momentum and keep their pursuit of silverware on track.

For Wigan, the challenge is significant. Their manager recognises the magnitude of the task and the psychological hurdles his players may face. According to Arsenal Media, Graham Barrow said, “Fear is a positive thing for the players. It’s like nerves. You read about top sportsmen, who say you need nerves otherwise you don’t care about it. It has always been part of it.

“You have to learn to deal with it. You can’t be that nervous that you’re frightened…you need to use it as a motivator.”

Turning Pressure into Motivation

Barrow’s comments highlight the importance of channelling anxiety into positive energy. While some players may feel intimidated by the occasion, he believes that controlled nerves can enhance performance rather than hinder it. Arsenal, meanwhile, must combine professionalism with intensity to ensure they avoid becoming the latest high-profile casualty in a competition renowned for its unpredictability.

