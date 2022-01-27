Wijnaldum is yet another Arsenal target that we can cross off our wishlist

There have been many rumours this month that the PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has not settled in Paris and is ready to return to the Premier League after just six months at the French giants, most of which has been spent in the treatment room.
Arsenal have been hotly linked to take him to the Emirates to reinforce obvious weaknesses in the centre of the park, with a report in the Mail even suggesting that Wijnaldum would like to move to the Gunners.
But it appears that those rumours are completely wide of the mark, as Wijnaldum has now spoken to PSG’s twitch channel yesterday discussing his short time at the Parc De Princes. He said: “My integration went well. I arrived at a new club, a new league.
“I learn every day from my teammates and the staff. They all helped me a lot to fit in.
“We get to know each other a little more every day. I’m learning French too, it’s important for my integration.”
Reading this it seems abundantly clear that there is no hint of his being unhappy or wishing to leave, and he has been making the best use of his time while he has been out injured.
I think that this is yet another reported Arsenal “target” that we can cross off our wish list.
Five days to go and the clock is ticking….
Not bidding for, Guimaraes is bonkers, but now we are linked with Diaz who Gerrard doesnt even rate. Chasing Melo who cant get in Juve side. Chasing Vlah who said from day 1, not interested in our out of europe mid table side. Not bidding for David or DCL. Cant even sign a yank keeper. Short of midfielders but loan Niles and open to offers for Elneny before signing replacements. What a mess
We ain’t getting anyone I’d be shocked at a loan signing
Finally, it has dawned on some fans, just how important that top four spot really was / is to our club… a position so derided by those who thought it wasn’t good enough, despite the fact that there are clubs with limitless coffers.
It’s also very plain to see, that all the deadwood, dross and mentally frail players we had that MA inherited, were achieving something that has eluded us for the last few years.
Yet still, we get this nonsense that MA cannot be judged until all these players have gone – what a load of BS.
MA has come out and said he will only sign players that will improve his squad… something else that AW was derided for.
We have been dismissed, as a club, by players who we have wanted to sign, as not good enough… now, who’s fault is that?
Ken, Arsenal could finish 10th and these fans will continue to make excuses for Arteta. It will be Emery’s fault, Wengers fault, the board didn’t back Arteta, he hasn’t got rid of the deadwood yet, he hasn’t got a dominant CF, no DM, he has the youngest squad in the PL, there’s clear improvement, Klopp won nothing for 5 years…