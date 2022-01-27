Wijnaldum is yet another Arsenal target that we can cross off our wishlist

There have been many rumours this month that the PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has not settled in Paris and is ready to return to the Premier League after just six months at the French giants, most of which has been spent in the treatment room.

Arsenal have been hotly linked to take him to the Emirates to reinforce obvious weaknesses in the centre of the park, with a report in the Mail even suggesting that Wijnaldum would like to move to the Gunners.

But it appears that those rumours are completely wide of the mark, as Wijnaldum has now spoken to PSG’s twitch channel yesterday discussing his short time at the Parc De Princes. He said: “My integration went well. I arrived at a new club, a new league.

“I learn every day from my teammates and the staff. They all helped me a lot to fit in.

“We get to know each other a little more every day. I’m learning French too, it’s important for my integration.”

Reading this it seems abundantly clear that there is no hint of his being unhappy or wishing to leave, and he has been making the best use of his time while he has been out injured.

I think that this is yet another reported Arsenal “target” that we can cross off our wish list.

Five days to go and the clock is ticking….