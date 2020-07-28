Wilfried Zaha former teammate backs him to fit in at Arsenal

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has urged Arsenal to make a move for Wilfried Zaha as he believes he will fit in perfectly at the Emirates.

The Ivorian winger has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now, and the club almost signed him in the last summer transfer window.

The Gunners couldn’t reach an agreement with Crystal Palace at the time, even though he was the preferred choice of Unai Emery.

They signed Nicolas Pepe instead, and they now have the chance to land Zaha again.

This is because his manager has just revealed that the winger wants to leave Selhurst Park as he is unhappy with them.

Murray revealed that he wondered why his move to Arsenal didn’t go through before backing the winger to thrive if he moves to the Emirates.

“Palace fans aren’t going to thank me for saying this but yeah, I think he needs to go, I think he needs to flourish,” Murray told talkSPORT as quoted by Express Sports.

“I was really surprised that Arsenal didn’t go for him last year and decided to go for Nicolas Pepe.

“I feel as though he probably would have been a slightly cheaper option and an option that knows the league very well.

“I think staying in London would be good for him as well, he’s a real London boy and I just think he would have been the perfect fit [at Arsenal].

“It baffled me why they didn’t go for him.”

Zaha struggled for the Eagles this season as he scored just four goals and provided five assists from 38 Premier League games.