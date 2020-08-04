Wilfried Zaha is now affordable for Arsenal if they are interested

The Sun claims that Crystal Palace will accept a bid of around £30 million for Wilfried Zaha and this might be good news for Arsenal.

The Ivorian is a childhood Arsenal fan and the Gunners wanted to sign him last summer, but they were put off by the Eagles huge asking price.

He has endured a tough season for Palace and he looks set to leave them according to the report.

It claims that the 27-year-old is ready to change teams again after previously leaving them to join Manchester United and they are ready to cash in on him now so that they can make funds available for their own summer business.

He currently earns £130,000 a week and will be 28 before the end of the year, which makes now the perfect time for him to leave Selhurst Park, but Palace is reportedly struggling to find a buyer.

Arsenal has moved on from wanting to land him after they signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer.

However, they still have the need for more quality backups and Zaha could yet prove to be a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Gunners will compete in four competitions next season and they will want to win at least one of them as well as qualifying for the Champions League and Zaha can help.