Wilfried Zaha reveals something personal about Nicolas Pepe

Wilfried Zaha has revealed that Nicolas Pepe isn’t someone you would like to stay in the same room with.

Both wingers are international teammates with the Ivory Coast national team after Zaha switched his allegiance from England in 2017.

Pepe is Arsenal’s most expensive signing and has become an important player at the Emirates recently.

He and Zaha have so much in common as they play on the wing for London-based teams, and the same national team.

Zaha knows a lot of good things about the former Lille man, but he doesn’t advise you to sleep in the same room as the attacker, because of his snoring.

He was speaking On The Judy Podcast recently and claimed that the winger snored like a motorbike.

In one instance, when they shared a room, he says it was so bad that he requested a change of room.

He went into Salomon Kalou’s room, and the former Hertha Berlin attacker understood what had happened.

“Oh my days. Nicolas Pepe. I asked to leave the room,” Zaha told the On The Judy Podcast as quoted by Mirror Football.

“I went and asked to leave the room because he sounded like a motorbike.

“It was mad, it was crazy. I was like, ‘No’.

“These are the first times as well when I went [with Ivory Coast].

“They let me move and share rooms with Salomon Kalou. And he was like ‘Bro, I know.'”

