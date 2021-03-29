Will Aaron Ramsey fail the ultimate test of loyalty?

Aaron Ramsey practically became a man at Arsenal after the Gunners signed him as a youngster from Cardiff City.
He was 18 when he moved to the Emirates and stayed with the Gunners for over 10 years.
His move from the club to Juventus on a free transfer in 2019 broke the hearts of many Arsenal fans, but he is still seen as an icon by a considerable number of Gooners.
That could change if a recent rumour becomes reality.
The Welshman is one of the highest-paid players at Juventus, but injuries have been a major part of his time in Turin and that could force the Italian champions to cash in on him.
Several teams want to add him to their side and Tuttomercato is reporting that Tottenham has inquired about signing him.
The easiest way to obliterate your Arsenal legacy is to play for Spurs and one wonders why Jose Mourinho’s men want him.
Adapting to a new country can be hard and a return to England might suit Ramsey in the long run.
However, joining Spurs is unthinkable for the fans, do you think he would take the chance and move to Spursy Spurs?
Ramsey going to Spurs is totally
understandable. Eventually we must face facts. Tottenham has always been a bigger club than Arsenal has a better stadium better players better fans and played better football.
Just like Everton is a bigger club than Liverpool which is why Steven Gerrard has declared his desire to be the next Toffees manager.
Class shows through which is why Roy Keane just last night on his blog announced saying that “Ireland owes the Englsh so much I am forgoing my Irish citizenship for the greatest citizenship that is English”.
Things change and we must adapt.
With Lionel Messi going to Real Madrid next season in a swap deal with Sergio Ramos. With Pep Guardiola managing Man U next season and Jose Mourinho replacing Jurgen Klopp we ought not be surprised Rambo has decided to join Spurs the greatest club in the world.