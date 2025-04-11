Will Arsenal allow Inter Milan to beat them to a top free agent?

Jonathan David is emerging as one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe and Saudi Arabia ahead of the summer transfer window, and his situation presents a golden opportunity for a club like Arsenal. The Canadian international is expected to leave Lille at the end of the season, with his contract running down, making him one of the most attractive free agents on the market.

David has consistently proven himself in Ligue 1, delivering strong goal-scoring numbers season after season. His movement, intelligence, and finishing ability make him a valuable asset for any team looking to strengthen their attack—especially one like Arsenal, who are in clear need of more firepower up front.

While the Gunners continue to be linked with big-money moves for the likes of Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak, it’s surprising that they haven’t been more aggressive in pursuing David. Not only is he available for free, but he also brings experience in European competitions and has the technical qualities to thrive in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan appears to be making their move. A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Italian giants have already submitted a formal contract proposal to David’s entourage. Their offer reportedly includes a five-year deal worth around €5 million net per season, a package that shows just how serious they are about landing the striker.

David himself seems open to different options, but the window for Arsenal to act is narrowing. If the Gunners do not shift their focus soon, they risk allowing a top-class forward to slip through their fingers—one who could arrive without the financial burden of a huge transfer fee.

From a strategic perspective, this kind of deal makes too much sense to ignore. With funds likely to be stretched in multiple areas, snapping up a proven goalscorer for free could allow Arsenal to strengthen elsewhere too. But for that to happen, the club needs to act with intent and urgency. Otherwise, David could very well end up leading the line for one of their continental rivals.

