Arsenal have two impressive options at left-back currently, but is it just a matter of time before one demands a more prominent first-team role?
I read in the Express today that we are considering a move to sign Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart, a move that makes no sense considering we currently have two impressive options in the role, but maybe my thinking was wrong on that front.
Tavares was thoroughly impressive when deputising for Tierney after his injury earlier in the campaign, and has shown that he can be the more positive/attacking option at left-back, but he also showed that he can take too many costly risks which became apparent.
His run in the first-team was extended beyond the Scot’s injury however, as his attacking prowess was enjoyed down the left flank, but he hasn’t started a league fixture since December 2. It would be completely understandable if he felt like he had outgrown being a substitute, and his extended run in the side has him yearning for more regular action.
This leaves our club with a major decision to make, especially with El Espanyol (via TeamTalk) reporting that Real Madrid are considering Tierney as a potential target this summer.
Personally there isn’t a left-back in the world that I would trade Tierney for, and the fact that the Scot is still relatively young with more to give, and the leadership that he brings to the team, there is only one winner for me in the long-term. If Tavares wants more football, he can be replaced for a profit, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the reality was that the Portuguese was to leave in the summer.
Do you think Tavares could become a better player than KT in the coming years? Would Nuno be difficult to replace?
Patrick
Well, if one or another is unhappy and there are indications that it will hamper their performances or willingness to sign extensions, they should be sold if a suitable offer arrives.
We can’t be in love for every single player when they actually perform for us. If we wan’t to make smart sales, we need to sell well/decent performing players. Can’t just stuck someone on the bench for months and then end up releasing them. We did that mistake with AMN.
There are ALWAYS other options to bring in and no one is replaceable.
If ie. Saka doesn’t want to extend next summer -> SELL while he still has value. Tierney/Tavares unhappy and great offer comes in -> SELL.
There is a young, Spanish left-back playing for Anderlecht, Sergio Gomez, who’s already racked 5 goals and 10 assists from the fullback position this season alone! Looks like a very promising player, and as an example, could easily replace someone like Tavares (IF conditions for his sale would be met).
AMN is of course not released, but refused a sale and surely his value has dropped significantly**
Agreed, nobody is irreplaceable. We’ve also got some talented youngsters waiting to be promoted
Competition for spots is great IF the manager learns to rotate. Reward someone for a great week of training. Switch things up before there is an obvious beee (injury or suspension). One prime example is sambi. He started the season looking very impressive. He sat for months, got rusty, lost confidence and looks a liability now. No Europe makes this harder but we should be able to accommodate more players in the league. The same 11 every game doesn’t feel like the right recipe.
Rotation would be the answer to lack of games but Arteta clearly doesn’t use it effectively. I would be open to the idea Tierney leaving instead if we can get around £50m. I think Nuno has a higher ceiling and we can reinvest that money to strengthen other areas.
Rotation is a key, and also Tavares can play at the RB position as well.
Let him compete with Tierney and be the first choice backup for either LB or RB position. Then we only need a 4th choice LB, maybe someone on loan or in the academy can fill that role.
It will save funds to put towards needed starting positions, and Arteta doesn’t seem to like rotating players that much based on his selections anyway.
Durrand
Rotation should not come on to it
We have only the league and we got to play our strongest side every game
KT in my estimation is far the better player
Has has a better understanding with the current back line plus with every game he gets better
Onwards and upwards