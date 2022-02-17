Arsenal have two impressive options at left-back currently, but is it just a matter of time before one demands a more prominent first-team role?

I read in the Express today that we are considering a move to sign Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart, a move that makes no sense considering we currently have two impressive options in the role, but maybe my thinking was wrong on that front.

Tavares was thoroughly impressive when deputising for Tierney after his injury earlier in the campaign, and has shown that he can be the more positive/attacking option at left-back, but he also showed that he can take too many costly risks which became apparent.

His run in the first-team was extended beyond the Scot’s injury however, as his attacking prowess was enjoyed down the left flank, but he hasn’t started a league fixture since December 2. It would be completely understandable if he felt like he had outgrown being a substitute, and his extended run in the side has him yearning for more regular action.

This leaves our club with a major decision to make, especially with El Espanyol (via TeamTalk) reporting that Real Madrid are considering Tierney as a potential target this summer.

Personally there isn’t a left-back in the world that I would trade Tierney for, and the fact that the Scot is still relatively young with more to give, and the leadership that he brings to the team, there is only one winner for me in the long-term. If Tavares wants more football, he can be replaced for a profit, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the reality was that the Portuguese was to leave in the summer.

Do you think Tavares could become a better player than KT in the coming years? Would Nuno be difficult to replace?

Patrick