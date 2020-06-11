Will Arsenal be able to offer Silva more than he turned down at PSG?

A report from France via Le10Sport claims that PSG offered a contract extension to Thiago Silva but he turned it down.

It claims that Silva turned down the offer because it was less than he is collecting on his current deal.

The figure that he was offered is said to be between 4 million and 5 million Euros per season for two years, however, that amount is three times less than what he is used to collecting.

He will now look to continue his career elsewhere which could be at the Emirates with Arsenal.

The Gunners spent more than £20 million to land David Luiz from Chelsea in the summer, The Athletic recently revealed.

However, the Gunners can no longer spend that kind of money due to the impact of the coronavirus on the club’s finances.

If Arsenal is to land Silva, it would come down to who would offer him the better financial terms and I doubt if we can offer him a better deal than his other suitors.

This is because our financial struggles are already well-publicised ahead of the next transfer window and I don’t expect Mikel Arteta to invest that sort of money on a player that will be 36 when next season comes around.