Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Will Arsenal be able to sign Tonali in the summer?

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal was linked with a surprise late move for Sandro Tonali during the most recent transfer window, a development that raised questions given the strength of their current midfield options. The Gunners already possess several of the best midfielders in the game and recently sanctioned a loan move for Ethan Nwaneri, underlining just how competitive places have become in the centre of the pitch.

Nwaneri has been in excellent form over recent months, yet his lack of regular game time highlighted the depth of quality available to Mikel Arteta. Arsenal continues to push hard in both domestic and European competitions, working relentlessly to keep itself at the top of the league and maintain a strong position in the Champions League standings.

Why Tonali still made sense for Arsenal

Despite their abundance of midfield talent, the reported interest in Tonali was not entirely unexpected. The Italian is a player who would walk into most starting line-ups, and he would almost certainly start games if he were to move to the Emirates. His profile, experience and technical ability align with Arsenal’s ambition to compete at the highest level across all competitions.

The Gunners have been in fine form for an extended period, making them an attractive destination for elite players. Tonali would likely have been open to such a move, given the club’s upward trajectory and clear project. However, the transfer did not materialise, and speculation was quickly addressed by his representative.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s firm stance

Tonali’s agent has denied making contact with Arsenal regarding a potential move, putting an end to rumours of advanced discussions. Looking ahead to the summer, it is expected that several clubs may explore the possibility of signing the midfielder, given his standing in the game.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United has no intention of altering its position on Tonali. The Magpies reportedly view him as untouchable and are unwilling to consider his sale under any circumstances. This stance suggests that any future interest will face significant resistance, regardless of external pressure or transfer market developments.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Merson accuses Arsenal’s players of not trusting one of their teammates
Merino reveals why he was neutral about telling Zubimendi to join Arsenal 
Nwaneri
Referee admits mistake in not sending off Arsenal youngster
Posted by

Tags Sandro Tonali

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors