Arsenal was linked with a surprise late move for Sandro Tonali during the most recent transfer window, a development that raised questions given the strength of their current midfield options. The Gunners already possess several of the best midfielders in the game and recently sanctioned a loan move for Ethan Nwaneri, underlining just how competitive places have become in the centre of the pitch.

Nwaneri has been in excellent form over recent months, yet his lack of regular game time highlighted the depth of quality available to Mikel Arteta. Arsenal continues to push hard in both domestic and European competitions, working relentlessly to keep itself at the top of the league and maintain a strong position in the Champions League standings.

Why Tonali still made sense for Arsenal

Despite their abundance of midfield talent, the reported interest in Tonali was not entirely unexpected. The Italian is a player who would walk into most starting line-ups, and he would almost certainly start games if he were to move to the Emirates. His profile, experience and technical ability align with Arsenal’s ambition to compete at the highest level across all competitions.

The Gunners have been in fine form for an extended period, making them an attractive destination for elite players. Tonali would likely have been open to such a move, given the club’s upward trajectory and clear project. However, the transfer did not materialise, and speculation was quickly addressed by his representative.

Newcastle’s firm stance

Tonali’s agent has denied making contact with Arsenal regarding a potential move, putting an end to rumours of advanced discussions. Looking ahead to the summer, it is expected that several clubs may explore the possibility of signing the midfielder, given his standing in the game.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United has no intention of altering its position on Tonali. The Magpies reportedly view him as untouchable and are unwilling to consider his sale under any circumstances. This stance suggests that any future interest will face significant resistance, regardless of external pressure or transfer market developments.