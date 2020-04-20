Will Arsenal be able to spend this summer?

Former Liverpool and Tottenham director of Football Damien Comolli has claimed that only three Premier League clubs will be able to spend this summer, but could Arsenal be one of them?

It’s a very strange time in world history, and that is having a knock-on effect in everything humanly possible, and even Premier League clubs which are all huge businesses are suffering because of it.

The financial implications on clubs who have had all of their regular incomes stopped, whilst still having to pay wages and costs since lockdown was put in place, means that a number of clubs will struggle to raise the funds needed to spend an excessive amount in the coming window.

Some clubs are in talks with players to arrange for wage cuts or wage deferrals, but with no idea of just how long lockdown will last, these are simply precautionary measures for what could end up much worse than they currently are.

Damian Comolli has claimed that he has been informed that only three PL clubs will be able to spend this summer.

‘An agent was saying the other day only three clubs in the Premier League will be able to spend money. If that’s the case I think the transfer window will be very different,’ Comolli claimed.

‘We might see swaps, we might see loans and we are going to a see a massive decrease in transfer fees and activity – at least transfers involving money.

‘The more this crisis goes on and the clubs are in a difficult situation financially, the first thing that will be impacted will be player remuneration and the second thing will be transfer fees.”

He doesn’t name which clubs that will be able to spend, but you wouldn’t put ours amongst those in the strongest financial position. Interestingly you could assume that Chelsea and Manchester United would be two of those with funds to spend, with one of Manchester City or Liverpool included depending on which way you look at it.

Stan Kroenke is claimed to be willing to bail out the club in order to stop them from suffering during the pandemic, but how much he is willing to pour into the club when it comes to transfers remains to be seen.

Do we expect Arsenal to have funds available this summer before selling players? Is it even too early to say with no idea if/when the campaign will get finished?

Patrick