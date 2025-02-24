Will Arsenal be drawn into a top-four battle soon?

Arsenal have been firmly involved in the Premier League title race for much of this season as they look to overcome Liverpool and finally secure the crown.

The Gunners have built a squad filled with some of the best players in England, and competing for the title until the very last game should be expected from a team of their calibre. Last season, they pushed the race to the limit, with the final outcome of the 2023/2024 campaign only being decided in the dying moments. However, despite their efforts, they fell short of becoming English champions.

If Arsenal are serious about lifting silverware, they must do much better both domestically and in Europe. But the real concern is how bad things could get if they fail to maintain their current momentum. At this stage of the season, they remain in contention for the title, but one major issue threatens to derail their challenge—the lack of a proven striker.

Arsenal’s struggles in front of goal have been evident, and without a clinical finisher leading the attack, it is difficult to see how they can continue to compete at the highest level. While their squad boasts incredible talent across multiple positions, the inability to convert chances into goals has cost them valuable points in crucial matches. This raises the question of whether they can sustain their challenge without resolving this glaring issue.

If Arsenal keep dropping points due to their lack of cutting edge in front of goal, the consequences could be severe. Teams such as Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle United could soon begin to close the gap, and if that happens, Arsenal may find themselves shifting focus from chasing the title to simply securing a top-four finish.

Such a scenario would not come as a major shock. After all, expectations have been high, and while Arsenal have shown their ability to compete at the top, failing to address their attacking deficiencies could result in yet another season of disappointment. The Gunners have made great strides under Mikel Arteta, but if they do not find a way to overcome their goalscoring struggles, they risk watching yet another title slip away.