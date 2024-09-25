Will Arsenal be forced to play a 16 year-old in goal against Bolton? I think we should..

Arteta faced with interesting dilemma of the Bolton clash

The Gunners will be welcoming Bolton to the Emirates on Wednesday night with the hopes of getting back to winning ways after back to back draws in the Champions League and Premier league respectively.

One of those came against Manchester City which makes it a very good result, an even better result when considering that we were down to ten men at the end of the first half. We needed our key players to step up and deliver astonishing performances from there on in if we wanted to get something out the game, and they did, one in particular was David Raya.

The Spanish international was not just instrumental in that game but for the majority of this early campaign so far. One thing we wouldn’t have wanted to see was Raya going down in the game for treatment, and given the fact that he was seen limping after the game with a bandage around his knee, it meant that it was potentially a serious worry for the gunners.

Reports has since squashed that theory with the injury deemed not serious, however he will surely be rested for the Bolton game to be in peak condition for the game against Leicester next weekend.

Resting him though will see Arteta facing a minor conundrum in selecting who’ll replace him for the Bolton game? Due to the fact that summer signing Neto is cup tied, having already appeared in the competition this season with Brentford (against West Ham) and also due to the fact that third choice goalkeeper Tommy Setford will be unavailable, given he has been battling with fitness issues since his arrival at the club.

This means that unless Arsenal risk playing David Raya, we’ll be left with only 16 year old shot stopper Jack Porter to call upon for the cup tie, which is quite ridiculous. Fans may remember him being among the substitutes for the Atalanta game.

However – call me crazy – but I think it will be better for us to start Porter and resting Raya for more important fixtures coming ahead, especially because of the injury fears after the City game. Arteta doesn’t always prioritize the cup competitions so why not let the kid have a crack at it.

Mikel Arteta has been reluctant to blood youth players throughout his Arsenal career, however this would be a perfect opportunity to start both Jack Porter and Ethan Nwaneri (and Lewis-Skelly?) so that key senior players can get vital rest.

What are thoughts on this dilemma gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

