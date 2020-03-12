Will Arsenal be getting good value if they win the race for Marcel Sabitzer?

Arsenal have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig ace Marcel Sabitzer

After his stunning performance against Tottenham in the Champions League, Marcel Sabitzer is a wanted man. The Austrian has placed himself in the limelight and his talent has now come to the attention of Europe’s top sides.

He now has eight goals in 25 league games for the Germans who are looking to cause problems for the Champions League elite.

The midfielder is one of the most reliable players at the German side and he is on course to end this season as his most productive.

His stunning performance against Tottenham has made Arsenal consider making a move for him. Arsenal’s summer will be a busy one and no one knows who Arteta would be bringing through.

I did enjoy watching Sabitzer against Tottenham but it is impossible to judge a player based on a single performance.

The big question that has to be asked, is the Austrian an upgrade on what Arsenal have already, I am not so sure that is the case.

Mikel Arteta should be targeting players that can improve the current players at his disposal and not players who could easily be one-season wonders.

An article from Ime