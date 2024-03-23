Will Arsenal be low on confidence and “hurting” ahead of WSL clash with Aston Villa Women?

Arsenal women face Aston Villa Women this Sunday at Villa Park, in a WSL matchday 17. The match kicks-off at 18:45 UK on Sunday 24th March, and will she shown live on Sky Sports. This encounter will provide Arsenal with an opportunity to rebound from their disappointing 3-1 loss to Chelsea in WSL matchday 16.

Some believe our Gunner women’s fourth loss of the season, which came against the Blues, has crushed their WSL title aspirations. Even so, for their pride, our Gunners must strive for victories that will allow them to finish in the top three and qualify for Champions League football (even if they must first pass through the preliminary stages again).

I’m confident that our Gunner women will be determined to annihilate Aston Villa, and redeem themselves after the disappointing London Derby loss last week.

Fortunately for the Villans, their head coach Carla Ward understands that Sunday evening they may be fighting a wounded lion—apparently a wounded lion is more fierce than a powerful wolf—who’ll be keen to show their ruthlessness to get back to winning ways. Her players will have to bring their A-game, and she may need to perfect her tactics to ‘contain’ Jonas Eidevall and our Gunners.

Ward said, “I think it’s the worst time to play them. They’ll be hurting for a number of reasons. You don’t want to play them after they were beaten in the way they were. I think it’s always tough playing against Arsenal, but there’s no doubt that they will want to react. We have to face that.”

Arsenal will go into this match as favorites. However, that is not enough; our Gunner women must be prepared to fight and demonstrate their will to win following their defeat in the London derby.

While Arsenal Women will be hurting, it could conversely be a great time for Villa to play them, with the North London club almost certain to be lacking in confidence somewhat.

Are you looking forward to the match Gooners?

COYGW!

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….