Will Arsenal benefit from Liverpool playing tonight ahead of weekend showdown?

Arsenal rest while Liverpool play! Who will it benefit the most?

You Gooners don’t need me to keep reminding you of our next game in the fixture list, but of course I will! 😜

As we all know our boys will be facing off against Liverpool on the weekend in what will be seen as our biggest test of the season in my opinion anyway.

Now I know each game is a test in its own right but this one seems to ring differently, especially as it is over the Christmas period and really it is a must-win game for us.

Both teams had games on Sunday, Arsenal the early kick off and Liverpool the late one.

But the next round of fixtures gives one team a rest and one a game.

So will it be a positive thing for us in the sense that Arsenal has six days to prepare and rest for the game at Anfield, whereas Liverpool have a midweek game in the Carabao Cup Quarter final against West Ham tonight before our fixture at Anfield?

It will be a case of seeing how it pans out on the day of course but I hope for one that Liverpool field a strong team in their midweek fixture and they West Ham give them a tough run for their money.

The question is though, will the rest for Arsenal benefit us or will the every three day game for Liverpool without a break in play for the week, benefit them and keep their momentum going?

The interesting thing about this game is that, in the Coral Live Betting, you will find that Arsenal are currently a massive 15/8 to win the game, which is probably one of the biggest odds you will find for Arsenal all season, maybe the fact that Liverpool play tonight could make that price look very generous to some shrewd punters?

I guess we will have to wait and see what happens on the weekend, but a rest is always nice for a few days to give the team a chance to recuperate and if any niggling injuries are apparent it gives them a chance to disappear, but then a break in momentum can also be a bad thing.

I just hope this time round it is a beneficial break for us and that we can push on and come away with at least one point if not three at Anfield on the weekend!

COYG!