Will Arsenal fans be patient and give Arteta time to rebuild the team?

Willian is one of the most exciting signings of this summer by any Premier League side and the Brazilian has joined the Gunners with the right message. He recently revealed that he was swayed to join the Gunners when Mikel Arteta told him that they can win the Champions League within the next three seasons that he will be under contract with the Gunners.

I love Willian and Arteta and I am also a very ambitious Arsenal fan, but this target is somewhat unrealistic for me. As far as I am concerned, the success we enjoyed last season has a bit of luck to it, and although Arteta has brought in lots of experienced players now to steady the ship, what we need to do now is to focus on making lasting changes to our team that will give us the base for subsequent success.

We need to give this team some time to develop naturally so that when we start to enjoy success, it will be long-lasting. If we can get back into the top four within the next two seasons, it will signal progress and that is ok, only after that will winning the Champions League will become our next goal.

Will Arsenal fans be patient and give Arteta time to rebuild? Or are we looking for instant success?