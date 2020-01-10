Will Arsenal fans be secretly rooting for Tottenham tomorrow?

Liverpool is on track to match the invincibles but Tottenham could stop them tomorrow.

No self-respecting Arsenal fan would ever admit to supporting Tottenham in a one-off game. Well, not publicly anyway.

Liverpool right now is a juggernaut, they have gone a whole year unbeaten in the Premier League, they have dropped just two points this season, they are World champions, European champions and almost certainly will be crowned Premier League champions.

They are probably the first team since Arsenal went a whole season unbeaten that is in with a real chance of emulating the boys of 2003–04.

They are well on course to beat the unbeaten record of 49 games set by Arsenal. A win over Spurs will make it 38 games without a loss.

If the Reds overcome Tottenham tomorrow and remain unbeaten they will beat the 49 games record on the 11th April against Aston Villa at Anfield.

There is one silver lining, their 49th game is scheduled to be Man City at the Etihad.

One last thing to factor in is that in terms of the top teams that Liverpool are due to face before they reach 50 games unbeaten is that City game, Tottenham tomorrow and at home to Man Utd next Sunday.

In better words, games are running out and fast and the opposition, for the most part, is very beatable.

So, Tottenham represent a big opportunity to stop Liverpool from breaking Arsenal’s records.

With that in mind, I am taking a neutral stance purely because of my hatred of Tottenham but I will be honest, if that lot beat Jurgen Klopp’s men I cannot say I would not be happy.