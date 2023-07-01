Will Arsenal finally say goodbye to Xhaka after Declan Rice signs his contract?

As much as Arsenal is injecting some quality into their squad, some top stars will have to make room for these arrivals. Some Gooners will have to try other projects.
As we approached this transfer window, we believed that Granit Xhaka was leaving Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen. Although there’s a belief that Arteta would have loved him to stay, the feeling is that he’s going. Interestingly, we are already in July, and he has yet to leave; in fact, there’s not much progress in the media about his move to Leverkusen.
As per the Mirror, the Gunners are the ones holding the cards about the Swiss international’s future. The publication claims Arteta wanted to avoid allowing one of his dependable midfielders to leave before he was sure he had reliable options for his midfield going into next season.
With Havertz already signed and Rice’s £105 million deal set to be completed, Xhaka’s exit can be sanctioned. Such news may be good for Xabi Alonso, who is keen on the Gunner joining his project and signing a 4-year deal, but it will not be as easy as that.
For Xhaka to leave Arsenal, the club wants around £20 million to let him go. I guess now Leverkusen will show how much they want the 30-year-old.
Fortunately, one of the observations that’s been made about Havertz’s arrival is that he’s Granit Xhaka’s replacement. So Arsenal’s midfield remains in good hands.
Daniel O
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Why can’t Leverkusen pays a little more than £13 mill for a player they are offering a four year contract.
They are getting a player who is a natural born leader that will rarely miss a game
The worst club ever in announcing a signing is Arsenal! If it’s not drawn out until your brain starts to disintegrate in anticipation, then it isn’t for us!!!
Ugh!!
West Ham could still reject Arsenal’s payment terms. If that happens, I think Arteta will force Xhaka to stay
Wouldn’t he be more likely to force Partey to stay?
Yes, if Rice is meant to be our new CDM, instead of becoming Xhaka’s replacement
Gai, I would rather force Pathey to stay and let Xhaka go Havertz has been signed. Then buy RLavia or Youssouf Fofana. I am sure Arsenal will sign DRice I don’t see Westharm rejecting 105M.
I read this morning that it is Partey who wants to leave us he’s asked us to help him find another club the reason said it was because he didn’t want to play second fiddle to anyone
Shame if that’s true – I’d rather partey and rice played in the same team (assuming it’s rice he’s worried about), as that could be a formidable midfield for us.
Xhaka has nothing to do with Rice.
Aside from the silly mistake against Liverpool where he reacted to Trent Alexander Arnold’s provocation, I believe Xhaka had a fantastic season for Arsenal.
A few factors contributed to Arsenal’s collapse and one of them was Partey’s form in the last quarter of the season – I just don’t think he has the legs for a sustained challenge.
Apparently Partey is making noises about leaving the club and to be honest I would be happy with that. I would rather keep Xhaka – but as long as he is happy with that.