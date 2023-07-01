Will Arsenal finally say goodbye to Xhaka after Declan Rice signs his contract?

As much as Arsenal is injecting some quality into their squad, some top stars will have to make room for these arrivals. Some Gooners will have to try other projects.

As we approached this transfer window, we believed that Granit Xhaka was leaving Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen. Although there’s a belief that Arteta would have loved him to stay, the feeling is that he’s going. Interestingly, we are already in July, and he has yet to leave; in fact, there’s not much progress in the media about his move to Leverkusen.

As per the Mirror, the Gunners are the ones holding the cards about the Swiss international’s future. The publication claims Arteta wanted to avoid allowing one of his dependable midfielders to leave before he was sure he had reliable options for his midfield going into next season.

With Havertz already signed and Rice’s £105 million deal set to be completed, Xhaka’s exit can be sanctioned. Such news may be good for Xabi Alonso, who is keen on the Gunner joining his project and signing a 4-year deal, but it will not be as easy as that.

For Xhaka to leave Arsenal, the club wants around £20 million to let him go. I guess now Leverkusen will show how much they want the 30-year-old.

Fortunately, one of the observations that’s been made about Havertz’s arrival is that he’s Granit Xhaka’s replacement. So Arsenal’s midfield remains in good hands.

Daniel O

