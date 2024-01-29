Will Arsenal finally use our strongest midfield line-up against Forest?

Mikel Arteta may finally unleash his strongest midfield when Arsenal plays tomorrow. So what is Arsenal’s strongest midfield set-up?

Last season, the midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka stood out as one of the best in the Premier League. Its brilliance nearly won Arteta the league. Unfortunately, with Xhaka’s departure, a new midfield trio had to be discovered. M

ikel Arteta hinted at Odegaard, Xhaka, and Partey as his ideal midfield trio in his line-up for the community shield, but strangely, he did not stick with this formation. In the first three league games of the season, he ignored it and went with an Odegaard-Rice-Havertz formation, with Partey deployed at right back.

Havertz, along with Odegaard and Rice, has faced criticism throughout the season, and many believe the three deployed together cannot be Arsenal’s strongest midfield.

Arteta has mostly employed it, though he’s at times used an Odegaard-Rice-Jorginho midfield, which also hasn’t been popular.

A Partey-Rice-Odegaard midfield set-up has long been regarded as Arsenal’s strongest, with all the swagger needed to mount a successful title charge.

Thomas Partey has returned to fitness after missing nearly three months due to a thigh injury.

His comeback gives Arteta the opportunity to re-deploy a midfield that many believe may be Arsenal’s strongest since the Partey-Xhaka-Odegaard formation.

We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the midfield that will face Nottingham Forest, but I’m sure the Arsenal manager would be tempted to use it. Wouldn’t you?

