Will Arsenal finally use our strongest midfield line-up against Forest?

Mikel Arteta may finally unleash his strongest midfield when Arsenal plays tomorrow. So what is Arsenal’s strongest midfield set-up?
Last season, the midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Granit Xhaka stood out as one of the best in the Premier League. Its brilliance nearly won Arteta the league. Unfortunately, with Xhaka’s departure, a new midfield trio had to be discovered. M
ikel Arteta hinted at Odegaard, Xhaka, and Partey as his ideal midfield trio in his line-up for the community shield, but strangely, he did not stick with this formation. In the first three league games of the season, he ignored it and went with an Odegaard-Rice-Havertz formation, with Partey deployed at right back.
Havertz, along with Odegaard and Rice, has faced criticism throughout the season, and many believe the three deployed together cannot be Arsenal’s strongest midfield.
Arteta has mostly employed it, though he’s at times used an Odegaard-Rice-Jorginho midfield, which also hasn’t been popular.
A Partey-Rice-Odegaard midfield set-up has long been regarded as Arsenal’s strongest, with all the swagger needed to mount a successful title charge.
Thomas Partey has returned to fitness after missing nearly three months due to a thigh injury.
His comeback gives Arteta the opportunity to re-deploy a midfield that many believe may be Arsenal’s strongest since the Partey-Xhaka-Odegaard formation.
We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the midfield that will face Nottingham Forest, but I’m sure the Arsenal manager would be tempted to use it. Wouldn’t you?
Daniel O
Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Partey is a left back
Sorry, I meant right back
I mean right back on the treatment table…..
Coming from a long injury straight into the lineup? I’m not sure that’s wise. I guess opinions like this is why most of us fans can’t make good managers. I look at Manchester City for instance : they got KDB back but he’s not starting matches. They’ve been easing him in by giving him a few minutes as a sub – that’s good management. I’d rather be cautious with him over the next couple of weeks than risk a setback.
I concur
Yea, it’s wise to gradually introduce Pathey just like ESR and he can’t be 90% match fit. But I hope DRice has recovered from his knock, if not Arteta might be tempted to do the unthinkable. But it isn’t the best no matter what to start Pathey from beginning of the game.
Partey is a RB to ensure Havertz inclusion
I feel we need Party against Liverpool more than this game, so it will be good to give him 20 mins match time against Forest.
But we need to win this match as it’s the easier 3 point to get than Liverpool.
I don’t agree with some fans suggesting we experiment just because it’s Forest. No easy win in epl again.
Arteta should choose the strongest team available to him for a win.