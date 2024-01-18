Will Arsenal finally win the EPL title after 20 years?

As we dive deep into the heart of the 2023–24 English Premier League season, one burning question echoes through the minds of every Arsenal fan – will this be the year the Gunners break their 20-year EPL title drought? Let’s dissect the current state of affairs at the Emirates with the cautious optimism that any seasoned football pundit would maintain.

Arsenal’s last triumph in the 2003–04 season, aptly titled ‘The Invincibles,’ remains etched in football history as a magical season where Patrick Viera led his side to an unbeaten run, clinching the league title with an impressive 11-point lead. Fast forward two decades and Arsenal finds themselves in fourth place, trailing the league leaders by a mere five points. The question looms large – can the Gunners reclaim their former glory?

Last Season’s Heartbreak

Reflecting on the previous season, Arsenal showcased dominance, leading the league for a significant portion. However, as is often the case, Manchester City orchestrated a remarkable comeback, securing the Premier League title despite trailing Arsenal. A mere five-point gap separated the two giants. So, is this season poised for a different outcome? If you think Arsenal have it in them to go all the way and win the title from here, you can make your predictions and bet on the Premier League.

Arsenal’s summer signings, particularly the acquisitions of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and David Raya, have injected vitality into the squad. These players have not only lived up to expectations but have significantly contributed to Arsenal’s victories. The standout performer, without a doubt, has been Bukayo Saka, tallying six crucial goals and 7 assists. With a commendable goal-scoring rate of 1.85 per match, Arsenal’s attacking prowess is undeniable. Despite a few setbacks, Arsenal has displayed defensive resilience against top rivals, hinting at the capability to hold their ground in crucial encounters – for instance winning against Man City ( 1-0 )

Yet, the journey to the top is paved with challenges. Arsenal’s four losses this season, notably against smaller though very strongly performing clubs like Newcastle United, Fulham, Aston Villa, and West Ham United, have raised eyebrows. To reignite their title hopes, the Gunners must navigate through fixtures against top 10 teams, avoiding further stumbles against supposedly inferior opponents. Results against key competitors, Liverpool and Manchester City, have been a mixed bag – drawing and winning, respectively.

Stars like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have shone brightly, tirelessly contributing on the field. However, a concerning trend has emerged with three of Arsenal’s four losses occurring in the last five games, hinting at complacency that must be swiftly addressed.

Liverpool main Threat to Arsenal title hopes

Circling our calendars, the clash against Liverpool on February 5, 2024, at the Emirates Stadium emerges as a pivotal moment in Arsenal’s pursuit of the EPL title. In a league where Manchester City has made dominance seem routine, Arsenal faces an uphill battle. Yet, in the unpredictable world of football, the Gunners have an opportunity to once again assert their claim to English football’s throne.

As we cautiously speculate about Arsenal’s fate, acknowledging both the positives and the challenges, the allure of a potential EPL title after two decades beckons. In this rollercoaster of emotions, only time will reveal whether Arsenal can script a triumphant conclusion to their enduring title quest.

COYG