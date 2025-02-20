Will Arsenal find another role for Havertz if they sign a new striker?

Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker in the summer transfer window has left Mikel Arteta with a significant decision to make, particularly regarding the future of Kai Havertz. The German international was signed from Chelsea for a considerable fee, with the expectation that he would replace Granit Xhaka in midfield. However, Havertz has struggled to settle in that role, leading to waves of criticism from fans and pundits alike. As a result, Arteta had to think outside the box and experiment with Havertz as a false nine, a role he has occupied in recent weeks.
While Havertz has provided some valuable contributions in this position, he has missed several key opportunities that a more accomplished striker would have put away. His inability to convert these chances highlights the fact that he is not a natural goalscorer, and the Gunners need someone more prolific to lead their attack. As Arsenal prepares to spend big money on a new striker this summer, the future of Havertz at the club is up for debate.
With a quality striker potentially arriving at the Emirates, Havertz’s role in the team becomes more uncertain. The German could find himself relegated to the bench, earning a significant wage while not being involved in the starting XI as much as he would like. While he has shown that he cannot play effectively in midfield, it remains to be seen whether Arteta would prefer to utilise him in a different role or if he would struggle to fit into the squad at all.
Havertz’s versatility could still be an asset to the team, but given his current form and the imminent arrival of a new striker, his future at Arsenal could be in jeopardy. This is a situation that Arteta will have to address in the coming months, and it will be interesting to see how he manages the German’s role within the squad once a new striker is brought in. For now, Havertz’s future at the club remains uncertain, and Arsenal fans will be watching closely to see how the manager handles this predicament.
Havertz comes in for certain games. He can thrive against certain teams and if we haven’t learnt this season that rotation is so important, giving players games off where they watch from the stands, rest period we are DOOMED! The manager and the team around him should have the data to see which types of team havertz does well playing against. I’m telling you it’s “squeaky bum time” for Liverpool:)
He can be a backup striker. He is not good enough to play in either of Odegaard or Xhaka’s role. I think he is more of shadow striker but we don’t play that system. NOT a bad option to have on the bench but its not ideal to pay a high salary for a player that doesn’t fit anywhere in the team.
If there’s no spot for him then there’s no spot for him. It’s his job to up his game and force the manager to play him. If we get any sort of top striker Havertz should be riding bench. He’s definitely doesnt fit into our midfield
Definitely.
Havertz will be rotated with a new striker, we need depth. Also, Havertz is great for the team balance – his G/A over the last two seasons puts him in the top 5. This season he has been played less as a CF due to squad issues. Yes, he has missed chances but he’s not the only one. He’s a great player, people are too dense to grasp.
Haven’t we learned nothing from this season? Rotation is essential. I don’t care about his huge transfer fee or wages on the bench or on a rotation role unlike some. what i do care is having someone of his ability able and ready to rotate with our new Striker or Odegaard. Imagine having Havertz, Martinelli, Nwaneri and Trossard to call upon from the bench. If Liverpool can have 100m of Attackers on the bench on a weekly basis with 2 out of Nunez, Gakpo, Jota and Diaz then so can we.
We had huge depth in the defence and still got decimated at certain point of the season.
Havertz will move to a backup role (hopefully), and rotate with our new striker. Plenty of chances to play and rotate, and injuries are always lurking at Arsenal, so a good backup at striker.