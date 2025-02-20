Will Arsenal find another role for Havertz if they sign a new striker?

Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker in the summer transfer window has left Mikel Arteta with a significant decision to make, particularly regarding the future of Kai Havertz. The German international was signed from Chelsea for a considerable fee, with the expectation that he would replace Granit Xhaka in midfield. However, Havertz has struggled to settle in that role, leading to waves of criticism from fans and pundits alike. As a result, Arteta had to think outside the box and experiment with Havertz as a false nine, a role he has occupied in recent weeks.

While Havertz has provided some valuable contributions in this position, he has missed several key opportunities that a more accomplished striker would have put away. His inability to convert these chances highlights the fact that he is not a natural goalscorer, and the Gunners need someone more prolific to lead their attack. As Arsenal prepares to spend big money on a new striker this summer, the future of Havertz at the club is up for debate.

With a quality striker potentially arriving at the Emirates, Havertz’s role in the team becomes more uncertain. The German could find himself relegated to the bench, earning a significant wage while not being involved in the starting XI as much as he would like. While he has shown that he cannot play effectively in midfield, it remains to be seen whether Arteta would prefer to utilise him in a different role or if he would struggle to fit into the squad at all.

Havertz’s versatility could still be an asset to the team, but given his current form and the imminent arrival of a new striker, his future at Arsenal could be in jeopardy. This is a situation that Arteta will have to address in the coming months, and it will be interesting to see how he manages the German’s role within the squad once a new striker is brought in. For now, Havertz’s future at the club remains uncertain, and Arsenal fans will be watching closely to see how the manager handles this predicament.