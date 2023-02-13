Should Arsenal go back for this star midfielder now he’s on a free transfer?

Many Arsenal fans will be keeping a close eye on Youri Tielemans because he is a player they could sign for free this summer.

Many chastised Arsenal for failing to sign him on a cheap deal either last summer or during the recently closed winter transfer window, but it seems Arteta and co. knew what they were doing. In the end, they’ll probably get Tielemans for free.

“Ultimately, the player now has a big window of opportunity in terms of where he could land next,” said Dean Jones on Give Me Sport.

“It’s not impossible that Arsenal now make their move for him. Arsenal were always against paying a fee for him, knowing that he could be available for free if they could get this far.”

It will be difficult to sign Tielemans now he will be on a free transfer. He is one player that any team that signs will likely get the best deal of the year. Newcastle and Manchester United are known admirers of the Belgian and would do anything for him, but let’s hope Arsenal’s resurgence makes it too difficult for Tielemans to turn down a chance to play under Arteta.

Imagine a midfield unit comprised of Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Youri Tielemans, and Granit Xhaka; Arteta could boast of having the best midfield in Europe, not just the Premier League.

Daniel O



