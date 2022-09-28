Will Arsenal have three players in the England squad at the World Cup?

Arsenal is one club that almost always has a representative in the England squad at every major competition.

Bukayo Saka was one of the key players as the Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020.

He remains an important member of the squad and gets called up every time there is an international window.

The youngster is certain to be on the plane when the squad flies to Qatar for the World Cup in November.

However, how many players from Arsenal could make it to the competition?

At the moment, Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe will find it difficult to get chances in the squad.

They have both struggled to make the team recently. White was omitted from the latest England squad despite being a regular starter at club level, while Smith Rowe is not even close to another call-up because of his injury problems.

A report on Daily Mail names Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and White as the three Arsenal players in a pool of 40 Englishmen that could represent their country.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is almost certain that Saka and Ramsdale would be in the squad for the competition.

White’s chances are also good considering that Harry Maguire is struggling.

Gareth Southgate might eventually drop the Manchester United man. Do you think he would pick White as a replacement?

