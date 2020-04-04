Will Arsenal have to finish the season without Aubameyang? UEFA need to reconsider

This dang coronavirus is causing unbelievable problems all over the world now, and although there is no end to the crisis in sight for the half of the civilized world that is in lockdown at the moment, there is also no end in sight for the Premier League 2019/20 season.

In any normal season, everything would be done and dusted by the end of May, and the clubs could then start planning their strategies in the transfer market to prepare for the following season. But not this summer, as it looks like the UEFA have now discounted that as a possibility, and the governing bodies are insisting that the League’s outstanding games will be played before we can start next season, no matter what.

This would be fine for teams that have no intention of making too many sales or purchases in the transfer window, but for Arsenal it raises some massive dilemmas, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking likely to be sold before he enters the final year of his contract, or Arsenal would risk him leaving for free the following summer.

UEFA’s latest estimate is continuing the games in July, which with 9 League games and various Cups to be completed, means at least another 6 to 8 weeks games, so it could be September before it is all over. And then what?

We all know that the modern contracts give all the power to the players, and if a club tries to reduce the wages or default on terms, they are in breach of contract and the players could become free agents, so surely the transfer window and extensions of contracts must begin their new cycle in June. So where will this leave Aubameyang? Is there a scenario where Aubameyang could join, say, Man United, and play against Arsenal in the rescheduled end of season games?

This is a logistical nightmare for all the clubs, and UEFA could be complicating things even more by insisting that this season must end on the pitch. I think that UEFA need to sit back and reconsider, as I can’t see any solution other than this particular season being ended before the transfer window starts in June.

Can anyone see a way out of this contractual mess? If so I would love to hear about it…